See STAGE TIME: AFTER DARK Weekly at The Slipper Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STAGE TIME, the nightlife production company founded by Broadway actor PJ Adzima, is presenting its signature late-night show, Stage Time: After Dark. Every Saturday at 11:45 pm at the iconic Slipper Room, Stage Time: After Dark delivers a dazzling lineup of Broadway stars, legendary drag artists, burlesque icons, cutting-edge stand-ups, and awe-inspiring circus performers.

This week's all-star lineup features Broadway's Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away) as the special co-host, bringing his dynamic stage presence to the night's festivities. Vocal performances include powerhouse singer Katie Mariko Murray and The Voice sensation Omar Cardona. Drag excellence from the electrifying Laomi Peppa, while stand-up comedy will have audiences roaring with laughter courtesy of Michael Bevan. Burlesque fans can look forward to the sultry artistry of Lilin, and for those who crave something unique, variety acts by World-champion whistler Lauren Elder and Jarod Bates will leave audiences captivated and so much more...

With Stage Time: After Dark, Adzima brings the spirit of classic Vaudeville into the 21st century. "We wanted to create a space where the best New York nightlife could collide-where Broadway meets the underground, where high art meets high camp," says Adzima. "You never know who might take the stage next."

With multiple monthly productions, including Stage Time with PJ Adzima on Mondays at 8:00 p.m., STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

Comments