See Linda Eder, Beth Leavel and More Next Month at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

Marilyn Maye: BY REQUEST – OCTOBER 1, 2, 10-12, 23, & 29 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS 70S HITS, FEAT. LACHLAN WATSON & MORE! – OCTOBER 1 AT 9:30PM

54 Sings 70s Hits rings in with ICONIC grooves such as Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” The Bee Gee’s “How Deep is Your Love,” ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” and hits by Donna Summer, ELO, Elton John, and MANY more! Producers Jessica K. Hill and London Riley Keller, hot off their fall prequel show, 54 Sings 60s Hits, with music director Joshua Turchin, bring audiences a night full of Broadway and Off-Broadway stars, dreamy soft rock, stadium anthems, glimmering disco, and fabulous 54 Below cocktails!

Featuring Grace Annabella Anderson, Ariella, Cat Boynton, Anthony Cangiamila, Dot Davis, Ty Evans, Mia Cherise Hall, Dessalines Hayden, Izzy Imamura, Felicia Josey, Lola Lama, Andi Maroney, Elijah Maston, Miranda McCauley, Marisol Medina, Jackson Mizell, Alisa Osborne, Timothy Owens II, Valentina Perdido, Ella Perez, Katie Stahl, and Lachlan Watson.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOLLYWEEN FEATURING HOLLY HARKNESS AND HER HAUNTING HUSSIES – OCTOBER 2 AT 9:30PM

Join us for 54 Below’s spookiest, ookiest, and kookiest show yet. Local New York Drag Queen/Enchantress Holly Harkness has summoned a plethora of haunting homosexuals to perform some iconic Halloween tunes. Directed, produced, and hosted by Miss Harkness herself, this show is a campy yet vampy cabaret featuring spooky songs of the stage and screen. You may also bear witness to a few gag-worthy lip-sync performances from local drag artists that will make you scream. So creep on down, but be warned: those who dare enter may not make it out ALIVE!!!! MWAHAHAHA!!!!!

Piano by Sonia Baturina.

Featuring Sydney Barnes, Lorelei Calder, Sarah J Clarke, Megan Gibson-Prugh, Ava Giorgione, Sophia Gurule, Emma Kern, Ava Lyons, Joe Paladino, Bridget Parker, and Jill Saperstein.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! MORAM MORTEM BY Jessica Daley AND VICTORIA ROBA – OCTOBER 3 AT 8:30PM

Step into the enchanting world of Moram Mortem, a spellbinding new musical that weaves a tale of love, adventure, and the ultimate moral dilemma. This story follows Sarah, a young woman whose life changes forever when she falls head over heels for Leo Smith. Their whirlwind romance quickly leads to marriage, but their happiness is short-lived as Leo falls gravely ill.

Desperate to save her beloved, Sarah sets off on a perilous quest at the behest of Leo’s parents, Iris and Theodore. Her mission: to find Damien, a mysterious healer rumored to reside at the edge of town. Along the way, Sarah encounters eccentric guides, each with their own quirks and wisdom, who lead her to where Damien resides.

Upon reaching her destination, Sarah discovers a shocking truth—Damien is not a healer but the devil himself. Faced with an impossible choice, she must decide whether to sacrifice her own soul to save Leo or to preserve her own life. Moram Mortem explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Moram Mortem has music and lyrics by Jessica Daley (Backstage, Stuck at the Table) and Victoria Roba (Backstage). The concert will be directed by Daley with music direction by Roba.

Featuring Atticus Fiorito, Jes Holliday, Ryan “RJ” Jaramillo, Jessica Daley, Elli Vallow, Samantha Santiago, Amanda Sinclair, Adele Sadowski, Blue Colacchio, and Will Barnes.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Juan Pablo Di Pace – OCTOBER 4 & 5 AT 7PM

Argentinian/Italian showman Juan Pablo Di Pace takes the 54 Below stage by storm! Best known for his star turn in “Fuller House” and an international film and TV career spanning Buenos Aires to Los Angeles via London and Madrid, Juan Pablo brings his signature charisma and electric energy to an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling. Audiences will be treated to a whirlwind journey through his musical theatre roots, with iconic numbers from Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, and the Bee Gees – plus original compositions. With his irresistible charm and humor, Juan Pablo invites you to sit back and lose yourself in an evening filled with heart, soul, and toe-tapping rhythms. This Hispanic Heritage month, get ready for a night of high-voltage entertainment as he weaves together an intimate, joyful tapestry of characters, and stories – a true celebration of his journey through stage, screen, and song!

Accompanied by Michael Orland on piano.

Argentinian/Italian actor, filmmaker, dancer, and musician, Juan Pablo Di Pace has been seamlessly moving across different mediums in show-business since 2002. As an actor, he played Fernando on Netflix’s #1 sitcom “Fuller House” (People’s Choice Awards), starred as Jesus Christ on NBC’s “A.D. The Bible Continues” (Best Actor Grace Award), appeared in Mamma Mia! (2008), starred in Paramount’s film Dashing In December (GLAAD award), The Mattachin Family (Outfest), The Bad Girl (VIX+), Branching Out (Hallmark) and others. As a writer/producer he created the stage show Act One/An Evening With, a cabaret produced in the US and Spain (BroadwayWorld awards nominee for both USA + Spain), the series “Minutiae,” and the short films Admission (LA Shorts), Tom’s Habitat, and La Belleza. Currently, he has written/directed/produced and starred in the feature film DUINO -an emotional coming-of-age tour de force about memory, art, parenting, and the impressionable nature of falling in love for the first time. Executive produced by the legendary Norman Lear, DUINO premiered to rapturous coverage at Turin’s Lovers Film Festival, Italy, winning the Audience award and the Mathew Shepard award. Juan Pablo is developing two more films. In musicals, he has appeared in Chicago the Musical (West End) and starred as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever (Spain), Danny Zucco in GREASE (Trieste), and Juan in Joaquin Sabina’s More Than 100 Lies (Spain). As a dancer he performed with Sylvie Guillem in BOLERO by Maurice Béjart (Sadler’s Wells London) and was a semi-finalist on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” He has performed with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, headlining The Music Of George Michael and has released original music, “Te Senti,” “Fall On Me,” “Be Ready,” “Just A Feeling,” available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

Michael Orland is thrilled to have been a part of the mega-hit TV show “AMERICAN IDOL” for 16 seasons as the pianist, arranger, vocal coach, and associate musical director both on FOX and ABC. He has accompanied and conducted for numerous celebrities including Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande, Katharine McPhee, Idina Menzel, and Barry Manilow as well as making notable appearances on “OPRAH,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and “The Ellen Show.” With recent highlights including associate music director on NBC’s “HAIRSPRAY LIVE” and Netflix’s THE PROM, and collaborations with Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters, as well as TV star Amber Riley.

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Stephen Schwartz will not appear at this performance

Let us welcome you to a Wicked night filled with songs from Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim! Watch as we Merrily Roll Along into their iconic songbooks, featuring works such as “Defying Gravity,” “On The Steps Of The Palace,” and so many more of your favorites! In addition to the glorious songs, this show will include a “Which Stephen?” trivia game, and be a great night out for theatre nerds. Produced by Katie Kawko, with associate production by Sophia Rubino. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Come to the show: We’ve got “Magic to Do” just for you, so join us for one night only! We’d be delighted to have your Company.

Featuring Kyle Ahmeer Bethea, Dawson Blackburn, Kate Coffey, Jeffrey Cornelius, Bella Coppola, Erin Rose Doyle, Becca Fitzgerald, Collin Hancock, Gabriella Joy, Halle Just, Ashlyn Maddox, Cal Mitchell, Oliver Richman, Noah Sucato, and Cole Thompson.

Stephen Sondheim was born in 1930, and after his passing in 2021 he is memorialized as one of the most important composers and lyricists in modern Broadway history. With a career spanning over 50 years, Mr. Sondheim can be identified by his stylistic vision and distinct voice in works such as West Side Story (lyrics), Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Company, Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, and Into The Woods. A recipient of more Tony Awards® than any other composer, Mr. Sondheim has collected 8 Tony Awards® and 7 Grammy Awards. Among these awards includes the Special Tony Award® for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Stephen Schwartz was born in 1948. He is a Tony Award®-nominated and Grammy Award winning composer and lyricist who has been in the industry for almost 50 years. Mr. Schwartz has received the 2015 Isabelle Stevenson Award, a special Tony Award® for his commitment to serving artists and fostering new talent. Mr. Schwartz is known for his work on Broadway with musicals such as Godspell, Pippin, The Children of Eden, and Wicked. He has also contributed lyrically to several successful films including Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Prince of Egypt, and Enchanted.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH – OCTOBER 5 AT 12PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Featuring Chris Collins-Pisano, John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, MOIPEI, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE BARD: BROADWAY GOES SHAKESPEARE – OCTOBER 5 AT 9:30PM

Something musical this way comes. Joshua Turchin and his noble party of performers hereby invite thee to 54 Sings The Bard: Broadway Goes Shakespeare! Join us on a journey from the English Renaissance to the Upper West Side and beyond as we celebrate musicals based on the bard’s most famous works (not including a certain Scottish play). To see or not to see is the question, and the answer is yes!

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Mark Aguirre, Josie Axelson, Jean Christian Barry, Hannah Bonnett, Ethan Crystal, Chloe Dalzell, Desmond Luis Edwards, Kaylin Hedges, Madison Kopec, Yale Langworthy, Clark Mantilla, Devon Meddock, Jenny Mollet, Ariel Neydavoud, Echo Deva Picone, Garrett Poladian, Walter Russell III, Isabella Scolaro, Tally Sessions, Lily Tamburo, and Michael Thatcher.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND – OCTOBER 7 AT 6:30PM

Join Matt Doyle and Max Clayton for a one night only event in support of The New York Pops’ music education programs!

Max was most recently seen on Broadway in Chicago, and Matt is a Tony Award® winner for his performance in the revival of Company. This event is a rare opportunity to see Max and Matt share the stage as they sing songs from their illustrious careers including material from Company, Crazy For You, The Music Man, and Spring Awakening.

The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will serve as the evening’s host, and guests will enjoy a three-course meal with wine pairings. Alumni from the orchestra’s PopsEd programs will provide a special opening act performance.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.

Featuring Matt Doyle and Max Clayton.

Hosted by Steven Reineke.

Event Chairs: David Blakelock and Andrea Reiser.

With opening act The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble.

Tickets from $365. 5:30pm Champagne Reception. 6:30pm Performance and Dinner.

ON YOUR FEET! STARRING THE NATIONAL TOUR CAST – OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an exhilarating evening featuring the songs of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. In an extraordinary celebration of some of Gloria Estefan’s greatest hits that led her to the Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter we know today. On Your Feet! takes you on her musical life journey including songs such as “1-2-3,” “Conga,” “Mi Tierra,” and “Cuba Libre,” along with so many more! Featuring the national tour cast of On Your Feet! 2022-2024, this concert is produced and directed by Miguel Flores, Kristen Tarragó, and Khi’Shawn Robinson. Music direction by Daniel Gutierrez.

Featuring the national touring cast of On Your Feet! Including Facundo Agustín, Gaby Albo, Camila Aldet, Berny Balbuena, Max Cervantes, Jake Dylan, Miguel Flores, Samuel Garnica, Marielisa Lugo, Emma Heistand, Madelin Marchant, Brian Marquez, Katie McCollum, Sara McGuire, María Moreras, Ralphie Rivera, Khi’Shawn Robinson, Adela Romero, Angelliz Rosado, Rodolfo Santamarina, Cami Taleisnik, Kristen Tarragó, Glendaliris Torres-Greaux, and Sophia Yacap.

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! – OCTOBER 8 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold out debut! 54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams presents Uncensored! For Adults Only! Featuring past encounters of the intimate kind…

With Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you’ve never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical, Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand new show at 54 Below!

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RETURN TO WOODSTOCK 1969 – OCTOBER 8 AT 9:30PM

Return to Woodstock 1969 offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the iconic music festival in an intimate and immersive setting. By combining music and storytelling, this cabaret promises to capture the essence of the original Woodstock experience (minus the mud) and take you on a nostalgic journey back to the 1960s counterculture movement. Celebrate the legacy of the historic festival and the legendary musicians who performed there; including hits from Janis Joplin, Crosby Stills, Nash & Young, Creedence Clearwater, and Jefferson Airplane. Expect a night filled with incredible performances and a genuine tribute to the music of Woodstock ’69. Produced by Autumn Eliza Sheffy, this will be a night to remember. Music direction by Connor Waage.

Featuring Jessie Davidson, Olivia Fenton, Quinten Hopkins, Olivia London, Marissa Nassar, Christine Oczkus, Kendall Paige Parrett, Michael Ricciardone, Noah Nehemiah Robinson, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, Renee Shohet, Joelle Smith, Jackie Smook, and Joseph C. Townsend.

Joined by Nick Restivo on drums, Nitsan Shai on bass, Connor Waage on guitar, and Aidan Wells on keys.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOUNDWALL: A NEW ROCK MUSICAL BY JOE ANDOLINO AND NICK NAPPO – OCTOBER 9 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for selections from Soundwall, A New Rock Musical. Sound Wall is a compelling musical drama that follows Andreas, a young musician in Phoenix struggling to balance the demands of impending fatherhood, a looming family business takeover, and his own aspirations for a music career. Despite his calm exterior, Andreas grapples with severe anxiety, relying heavily on medication to navigate the pressures from his father Jeff and his girlfriend Sam. His childhood friend Dax offers a potential escape by suggesting a move to Los Angeles, where they could both pursue their musical dreams. The opportunity sparks a conflict within Andreas between his existing commitments and the lure of his artistic ambitions.

The musical explores themes of personal responsibility, the impact of mental health on life choices, and the struggle between fulfilling personal desires and familial duties, all encapsulated in the metaphor of the “sound wall” that Andreas must ultimately break through to find his true path.

Written by Nick Nappo with direction by Joe Andolino, audiences will be captivated by well-crafted adult contemporary progressive songs and lyrics that are inspired by the greats of 70s and 80s music. This is a chance to see the best performers in the rock music genre in one place!

This evening is produced by Laurie Edwards of Willful Entertainment in conjunction with First You Dream Entertainment of New York.

Directed by Noah Kirby.

Featuring Grace Callahan, Julian Decker, Walter Higginbotham, Eric Scott Klein, and Gabriella Marzetta.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LADY BUSHRA PRESENTS DRAG BOLLYWOOD CABARET – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

Lady Bushra, BBC New Comedy Award shortlisted, British “drag royalty” makes her 54 Below solo debut in Drag Bollywood Cabaret. Played by fast growing comedian, Amir Dean, this Drag Queen has taken the scene by storm with online videos being viewed over 20 million times and performing live shows through Europe and the USA. Taking you on a journey through the ages, featuring songs ranging from the Golden era of Indian cinema to present day hits, Lady Bushra will serenade and guide you through the history of Bollywood with much humor and South Asian glamour. This is a one-of-a-kind, one night only show not to be missed!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA: CELEBRATING BRAZILIAN MUSIC WITH JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

JChris and Carla Ardito are proud to present Brooklyn Bossa Nova, a celebration of the classic and contemporary sounds of Bossa Nova. Featuring the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim, Marisa Monte, Brazil 66, and more, Brooklyn Bossa Nova also performs American pop hits that complement the Bossa Nova groove from such greats as Stevie Wonder and Burt Bacharach. “Mas Que Nada,” “Desafinado,” and “Summer Samba,” as well as hits by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more make for a fun-filled, sexy, and joyful night on the town. Brooklyn Bossa Nova was founded in 2022 and made its debut at Superfine in DUMBO.

Featuring special guest Anna Paloma.

Carla Melucci Ardito graduated from NYU and went on to graduate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Her credits include small roles in the soap opera “Another World,” Broadway Salutes Lincoln Center at Avery Fisher Hall, Give My Regards To Broadway at Playhouse 91, touring for a year with Opera Northeast, Light Opera Of Manhattan, Broadway Review at Brooklyn Barge Music, Burt Bacharach Review (music directed by Mat Eisenstein). Carla performed with Bernadette Peters and Bea Arthur in the Broadway salute at Lincoln Center.

JChris is an urban Latin singer-songwriter known for a smooth voice and high energy performances. His music transcends boundaries, infusing Latin pop nostalgia, his Brazilian and Peruvian heritage, and exploring themes of queer culture. JChris has worked with many great artists including Carlos Vives, Omar Apollo, Kristin Chenoweth, and Tito Puente, Jr., to name a few. JChris has performed at Carnegie Hall, The White House, and will tour the world through the U.S. Department of State’s American Music Abroad program in the 24-25 season.

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Meghan Murphy: ADVENTURES FROM A BROAD – OCTOBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Powerhouse songstress Meghan Murphy has taken the world by storm! Lovingly nicknamed “Big Red,” this critically acclaimed actor, singer, and producer has traveled the globe with her electric one woman show, garnering sold out shows in New York City, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Provincetown, Palm Springs, Puerto Vallarta, and many more. “A towering inferno of Talent,” (BroadwayWorld), Big Red will thrill and delight you with tunes ranging from Broadway to Beyoncé, a razor-sharp wit and her signature Old Hollywood charm. Jessica Rabbit meets Bette Midler in this dazzling chronicle of her global wanderlust and songbird shenanigans. Big voice. Big laughs. Big Red.

As an actor, you may have seen Meghan in musical productions across the US, including NYC & Chicago, for which she is a six-time Joseph Jefferson Award nominee. She just completed a critically acclaimed, sold out run of Anything Goes in Chicago, which she starred in as Reno Sweeney. You may also recognize her from the film Captive State or as the national commercial face of Honey Nut Cheerios.

Music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. Featuring a world-class five-piece band.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 12 & 26 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Musical direction/piano on Oct 12 by Tedd Firth. Musical direction on Oct 26 by Mark Hartman.

The performance on Oct 12 will feature Noah Robert Detar, John Easterlin, Abbey Hutchins, Ben Jones, Clare Martin, Chandler McCune, Elena Mindlina, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Oct 26 will feature Charity Arianna, Garrison Hunt, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. Jackie Hoffman! – OCTOBER 13 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman on October 13.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FILIPINOS ON BROADWAY, FEAT. Arielle Jacobs, Ali Ewoldt, & MORE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

Karaoke seems to be the national pastime in the Philippines. Many (if not all) of Broadway’s Filipino performers grew up singing karaoke in their household – and eventually made careers out of it! Join us for an evening of celebrating and showcasing the talents of the industry’s Filipino artists. Featuring Broadway powerhouses and up-and-coming voices, this concert will provide an exciting mix of pop ballads, musical theatre selections, R&B songs, and more. Watch as these singers bring their karaoke skills from the living room to the 54 Below stage, in celebration of Filipino American Heritage Month!

Featuring Isabella Abuan, Christiana Alicante, Gabriel Argate, Niki Badua, Gabbie Ballesteros, Joshua Carandang, Ali Ewoldt, Melanie Fernandez, Timothy Matthew Flores, Arielle Jacobs, Joel Libed, Markus Mann, Lauren Marut, Diane Phelan, Sara Porkalob, Danielle Troiano, Bella Villanueva, Sydney Wesson, and Jason Yanto.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES BUSAM: HEARTS, STARS, & RAINBOWS – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Actor, singer, writer, and musician, James Busam, fresh off of his one and a half year run in The Office: A Musical Parody, makes his 54 Below debut with his original one-man musical, Hearts, Stars, and Rainbows. Tragic, hilarious, and inspiring, Hearts, Stars, and Rainbows, sees Busam navigate the journey between dreams, death, and new beginnings through his original music and lyrics. A New York Theatre Festival nominee, Busam has performed for audiences countrywide and is now bringing his story to the mainstage at 54 Below. You don’t want to miss this amazing night!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LET’S BE BAD: CELEBRATING BROADWAY VILLAINS, FEAT. HOST BWAYSHO & MORE! – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

After a sold-out and spellbinding first performance, Let’s Be Bad: Celebrating Broadway Villains brings you an encore of spine-chilling renditions of Broadway’s most iconic villain songs! From Evillene in The Wiz to Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors, Broadway has captured the thrill of villains who we love to hate. Featuring the talents of Broadway veterans and rising stars alike, we invite you to a bewitching time you won’t want to miss!

Hosted by BwaySHO.

Produced by Rissa Lavilla.

Directed by Matthew B. Cullen.

Written, co-produced, and co-directed by Kaitlin Rowan.

Production assisted by Mateo Gutierrez.

Music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

Featuring Jaime Lyn Beatty, Kate Coffey, Red Concepción, Pasquale Crociata, Nesziah Dennis, Cara Rose DiPietro, Eleanna Fin, Erin Kommor, Chani Maisonet, Heather Makalani, Diane Phelan, Jana Prentiss, Andrea Prestinario, and Julio Rey.

Joined by Jairo Campo on guitar, John Moroney on bass, and Emmanuel Solano on drums.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – OCTOBER 15, 21, & 24 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

$150 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRANCISCO LELO DE LARREA 5UINTET – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Francisco Lelo de Larrea, acclaimed Mexican-born jazz guitar player and composer makes his 54 Below debut!

The Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uintet is a project created in 2003 that has aimed to bring a new sound to both the movement of Mexican jazz, as well as the international music scene.

Founded by guitarist and composer Francisco Lelo de Larrea, the project seeks to mark a new trail and set trends within the art of jazz. Hear arrangements and original compositions inspired by an array of styles, ranging from traditional and contemporary jazz, swing, hard bop, to experiments with various tints of rock and soul.

The quintet has performed in the most prominent jazz festivals in Latin America and their album Francisco Lelo de Larrea 5uinteto is considered one of the most outstanding jazz projects nationwide.

In 2022, they released a second album called Ataraxia which was recorded in NYC, composed and arranged by Francisco Lelo de Larrea (guitar), with the collaboration of internationally renowned musicians such as David Binney (alto saxophone), Elliot Mason (trombone), Scott Colley (bass), and four-time Grammy award winner Antonio Sánchez (drums).

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROL SUE GERSHMAN: SOMETHING NEW, JUST FOR YOU – OCTOBER 16 AT 7PM

Carol Sue Gershman makes her 54 Below debut in a unique show combining the release of her new book, “You are only ?? Years Young!” Let the Fun Begin!, followed by love songs tied irrevocably to her life story in Something New, Just For You.

At 89, she will share her tricks on how to stay vibrant, and give the audience an honest and simple approach on what is important to stay well maintained through their years. Then, joined by a three piece band, she will sing love songs from the American Songbook including “Nearness of You,” “Bewitched,” “I love Paris,” and many more.

This will be an enlightening and fun filled evening sure to keep you dancing on the sunny side of the street, smiling, and informed.

Photo credit: Conor Weiss

A complimentary copy of Carol’s book is included in each ticket purchase.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITTEN IN TIME – OCTOBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Dive into the intricacies of love, identity, and human connection with Written in Time, a world premiere song cycle that explores the timeless art of letter writing. Starring Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo), Ellis Gage (James and the Giant Peach at Goodspeed Musicals), Grace Ellis Solomon, and Ant Chavers (Saw the Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw national tour), this unique concert reimagines real historic letters alongside fictional ones, offering a poignant exploration of relationships—be they queer, familial, or romantic.

Through powerful, heart-wrenching songs, Written in Time sheds light on the moments in life too difficult to express with mere words. Each letter, each song, uncovers the honesty and vulnerability of its writer, revealing the truths we often hide, even from ourselves. Written in Time is a place where queerness is embraced, freedom of expression is celebrated, and the full spectrum of human emotion is laid bare. Music directed by the Emmy Award-winning show’s visionary conceiver, Emmy winner Sean P. Pallatroni, and directed by Hunter Anderson, Written in Time presents a simple yet profound staging that allows the performers’ voices to take center stage, letting the music and lyrics speak for themselves. Assistant production by Leslie Baez.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melba Moore: FROM BROADWAY, WITH LOVE – OCTOBER 17 & 18 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Tony Award® winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore is returning to Broadway’s Living Room with, From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing background vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin, which led to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie.

Accompanied by a trio and a visual presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will perform a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more; taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAR BURKE: RENAISSANCE MAN – OCTOBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Jack of all trades, master of none, Sar Burke is the Renaissance Man. Highlighting music from across all musical genres, including musical theater, rock, pop and original music, Sar will take you on a journey through silly and serious (as serious as he can be) tales of their life. The evening will also feature a rag tag group of pals – both Broadway vets and rising stars alike. Sit back, relax, and enjoy an evening of heartfelt, hilarious, and healing storytelling.

Featuring special guests Hayley Ardizzoni (Alice in Wonderland international tour), Sushma Saha (1776 revival), and more stars to be announced!

Sar Burke (he/they) is a multi-hyphenate artist, content creator, producer, and director. His performing and producing credits have been critically-acclaimed on such platforms as Cabaret Scenes and Theater Pizzazz. Some of their favorite NYC and regional credits include Lincoln Center, Broadway’s Town Hall, the Cape Cod Melody Tent, Wheelock Family Theatre, Green Room 42 and of course, 54 Below (which feels like a second home). Burke continuously strives to create work that highlights queer and trans storytelling, all while making theatre more accessible to all.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I LIKE IT LIKE THAT: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

54 Below welcomes you to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of a Latino cult classic, I Like it Like That, with some of the original cast of the

original cast of the film. The audience will be teleported to a bustling, rowdy, yet somewhat charming neighborhood in the Bronx during 1994, where Latin culture and family dynamics are explored through the music humming beneath it all. From Marc Anthony, to The Barrio Boyzz, to Jerry Rivera, the audience will be immersed in the Puerto Rican pride and spirit that many from the Bronx still carry to this day, a pride that lives on through those who never forget where they came from. With Hispanic Heritage Month coming to a close, we want to celebrate a moment in history that is sometimes forgotten, excited for the audience to get up on their feet and sing along to the iconic music of the film, including the legendary title track, “I Like it Like That.”

Produced by Haley Seda.

Music direction by Caleb Conway.

Featuring Tyrese Avery, Mauricio Castillo, Eugenia De La Garza, Enmanuel De La Rosa, Marissa Mitchell, C.J. Pinheiro, Nico Raimont, and Anthony Velez.

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOU COULD DRIVE A PERSON CRAZY WITH SETH David Mitchell – OCTOBER 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Chasing one’s dreams could Drive a Person Crazy —sometimes it’s full of Fireworks, and other times you’re just Wondering if there’s Something Better Than This. But it’s always worth it to Fight the Dragons and find a way to sing Your Song.

Come enjoy the evening with Austin’s Seth David Mitchell, Live in Living Color, as he navigates the dreamer’s journey. If you find yourself in the Middle of a Moment, come join us as we remember that No One is Alone on this wonderful adventure of life. After a night of music, laughter and a few tears you may just rediscover your own Spark of Creation.

Special Guest: Grammy Award winner Hila Plitmann

Duo: Libbing Detling and Leslie Vander Gheynst

Musical Director/Piano: Adam Roberts

Drums: Max Marsillo

Bass: Chris Jones

Guitar: Marco Antonio Santos

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WOMEN IN THEATRE PROJECT – OCTOBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the inspiring and heartfelt NYC concert premiere of The Women in Theatre Project! Part love letter, part song cycle, part musical documentary, The Women in Theatre Project celebrates the craft of theatre making, and the women behind the art form.

Inspired by interviews with notable women in theatre including Daryl Roth, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Mimi Lien, Ilana Levine, Earon Nealey, Lauren Gunderson, Dawn Chiang, and Erin Merritt.

With music and lyrics by Jen Coogan (San Francisco Shakespeare Festival’s As You Like It tour 2024, and her sold out show, From Page to Stage at Feinstein’s at the Nikko).

Produced by Vaibu Mohan.

Music direction by Andrea Yohe (The Outsiders).

Featuring Gabrielle Beckford, Jen Coogan, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Heather Ivy, Claire Kwon, Deb Leamy, Erin Quill, Melody Ricketts, Madelyn Simon, and more performers to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – OCTOBER 20 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Kiki Ball-Change, Myster E Mel Kiki, Bootsie Lefaris, and Jada Valenciaga.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Brandon’s work as a piano bar artist has been celebrated around the world and they have been nominated for 2 Glam Awards and a MAC Award, as well as winning 3 Broadway World Awards including Best Piano Bar Entertainer. Their tribute show Four Pianos won the Bistro Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Brandon is a proud Grammy voting member of the Recording Academy, the American Federation of Musicians, The Americana Music Association, AFM Local 802, ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild of America. He is an MFA graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU, Tisch School of the Arts. Represented by WME.

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WELCOME TO DEVIL’S KETTLE – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

It’s the cult classic film you know and love… but this time in musical form!

In 2023, Kiaya Scott (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, “Law and Order: Organized Crime”) began writing music inspired by her all time favorite horror film, Jennifer’s Body. A cautionary tale about what happens when the stunning high school senior, Jennifer, is possessed by a demon, and begins eating the boys of the town. Using a mix of pop punk, rock, and R&B, Welcome to Devil’s Kettle is a love letter to the 2009 cult classic and an exploration of the dichotomy between hyper femininity and violence. Over a year later, with the direction of Sis Thee Doll (“American Horror Story,” Oklahoma! national tour) and arrangements by Asher Denburg, this wicked collection of songs will finally hit the stage. Come and take a bite of this musical high school horror story!

Cast to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Purl: POSSIBILITIES- SONGS OF HOPE, RISK, AND MAYBE – OCTOBER 22 AT 7PM

Linda Purl, best known for “Happy Days,” “Matlock,” and “The Office” returns to 54 Below with Possibilities: Songs of Hope, Risk, and Maybe.

Returning to 54 Below with her brand new show, Linda Purl celebrates the spirit of adventure with songs about dreaming big, leaps of faith, indecision, and the carnival rides of our universal quest for happiness. Under the music direction of Billy Stritch, together they will take on some tunes as I Won’t Dance, Possibilities, Something Happens to Me, and Swingin’ on the Moon to put their sizzle on it for an unforgettable evening!

Joined by Steve Doyle on bass, Ray Marchica on drums, and Billy Stritch on piano.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

“Twihard! captured something magical, a hilarious, loving, musically gorgeous tribute and riff to a series that means a lot to a lot of people.” –Chicago Tribune

Twihard! A Twilight Unauthorized Parody Musical from Otherworld Theatre is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist. Twihard! sinks its teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, all while poking fun at the supernatural world we’ve come to adore featuring songs such as “Lion and the Lamb,” “Skin of a Killer,” “Daddy-Off,” “Twihard!,” “It’s the Mullens,” “Sacrifice,” “Hunter,” “Classroom. Angst,” and “Crepusculi.” So hop on, spider monkey, and we’ll see you at 54 Below!

Book and lyrics by director Tiffany Keane Schaefer, with score and music direction by Brian Rasmussen. Produced by Otherworld Theatre.

Featuring Rachel Arianna, Collin Borisenko, Cosmo Coniglio, Casey Huls, Nicholas Ian, Maxwell Peters, Trey Plutnicki, Lena Simone, Viv Vaeth, Ginny Weant, and Kyra Young.

Joined by Brian Rasmussen on piano

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS FLEETWOOD MAC, FEAT. Afra Hines & MORE! – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Fleetwood Mac will not appear at this performance

The “Rumors” are true! Come chill in Broadway’s Living Room with us for 54 Sings Fleetwood Mac. We’ll be having the night of our “Dreams” as we sing through just a few of the famous songs in this group’s extraordinary repertoire. Produced by Lauren McCoig and featuring performances from some 54 favorites along with some new faces, this show is not to be missed, “No Questions Asked.” So, keep scrolling, and “Don’t Stop” until you see that BUY TICKETS button!

Music direction by Aidan Wells.

Featuring Sojourner Brown, Kimberly Camacho, Ayanna Charity, Megan Collina, Talia Cutulle, Quinn Dembecki, Remy Germinario, Mia Cherise Hall, JQ Hennessy, Afra Hines, Michael Kushner, María Limón, Katryna Marttala, Lauren McCoig, Patrick Newhart, Bryan George Rowell, Saara Sastry, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES- VOLUME 10, FEAT. Antonio Cipriano & MORE! – OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM

DUETS: The Concert Series is back at 54 Below for the tenth time!

Conceived and produced by Megan Minutillo (in association with thewriteteachers.com), the evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, pairing one Broadway singer with one Broadway hopeful. For this special tenth edition, expect a slew of very special performers to be announced…

Music direction by Andrea Yohe (The Outsiders).

Featuring Natalie Choo, Antonio Cipriano, Bryanna Cuthill, Ali Ewoldt, Felicia Finley, Katelyn Harold, Mary Nikols, Mike Shapiro, Emma Valentine, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Beth Leavel SINGS SONDHEIM – OCTOBER 25 & 26 AT 7PM

Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below with a brand new show celebrating the great Stephen Sondheim!

You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. After several sold out 54 Below engagements, Beth is delighted, terrified, and thrilled to now bring Sondheim’s brilliance to 54 Below. Let the storytelling begin.

Beth Leavel was most recently seen on Broadway in Lempicka. She was nominated for a 2019 Tony®, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle award for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway show The Prom. She received Tony®, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and L.A. Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Beth also received Tony®, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It’s You. Other Broadway roles include Mrs. June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince’s Showboat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has numerous Off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials, and TV credits, including the final episode of “ER” and most recently “The Walking Dead.”

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! HALLOWEEN EDITION – OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Now That’s What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone’s favorite hits from Tony Award®-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan’s rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you’ll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won’t forget!

Join us in October for a special Halloween-themed edition of the show, produced/hosted by Zach Kelley and Katherine Schaber.

Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Bernie Baldassaro, Sarah Coleman, Cara Rose DiPietro, Katie Gray, Collin Hancock, Jataria Heyward, Jesse Rae Jordan, Katryna Marttala, Sean McManus, Alec Nevin, Ivan Cecil Walks, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOSPEL BRUNCH, FEAT. RASHAD MCPHERSON! – OCTOBER 26 AT 1PM

We’re bringing brunch back with a hefty dose of spirit rousing Gospel music here at 54 Below! Join us as we journey through a celebratory Saturday, complete with great food, great music, and an all-around good time. Featuring our brand-new Gospel Brunch House Band led by music director, composer, and arranger Rashad McPherson, you’ll be clamoring for seats as we feature an alternating roster of featured soloists every month. Come out, relax, enjoy yourself, and ensure nourishment for both your body and your soul.

Stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – OCTOBER 27 AT 7PM

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from Mark Hartman, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Starring special guests Ramona Mallory, Liz McCartney, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jennifer Sánchez, and Lucia Spina.

Also featuring Kate Loprest, Rob Maitner, and Michael Maliakel.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PROM NIGHT IN HELL – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Prom Night in Hell is an immersive cabaret that combines the excitement of a high school prom with the dark twists of a thrilling storyline, which is a combination of Carrie, Rocky Horror, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family. This show features an array of talented performers who will deliver heart-wrenching ballads and explosive anthems, exploring themes of love, revenge, and transformation. The evening promises to be an electrifying Halloween-time blend of drama and music, perfect for fans of intense and immersive theater experiences. Join us for an unforgettable night where the allure of prom meets the chilling undercurrents of a suspenseful tale.

Produced by Dominick Raffaele.

Featuring Brooke Beck, Diana Bidea, Liz Earle, Raniyah Elguerouat, Sydney-Alizabeth Francis, Allison George, Samuel Goldman, Ava Guzman, Madelyn Jimenez, Eric Kacinski, Sean Kato, Katriana Koppe, Jacob Levenstein, AJ Martinez, Christian Maxwell, Tyler McKenzie, Rockie Mosher, Echo Deva Picone, Dominick Raffaele, Robert Silverstein, and Devin Williams.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

David Yazbek AND HIS LAST NERVE, FEAT. Andrew Durand! – OCTOBER 28 AT 7PM

David Yazbek is back with his all-star band. Singing songs from his new upcoming album, old albums, the new hit musical Dead Outlaw and other exciting shit. Also exciting will be special guest star Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked, Ink) he roped in to help sell tickets but that doesn’t really matter because “Yazbek is a daredevil juggler catching spiked pins in the carnival of his imagination” – The New York Times.

These always sell out so buy tix now-ish!

$89.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $150 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHARLIE ROMANO & WILL WEGNER: YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST, FEAT. Juliana Canfield & MORE! – OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music from Jonathan Larson Grant finalists Charlie Romano & Will Wegner, who make their 54 Below debut with You Heard It Here First. Through a selection of songs from Onward & Upward (Eric H. Weinberger Award), Word Nerd (two-time O’Neill NMTC Semifinalist), The Order of Chaos, and a number of other past and upcoming projects, Romano & Wegner showcase their stylistic range and storytelling prowess, talents which have earned them unanimous praise from peers and industry veterans alike. This infectious catalog, brought to life by both Broadway veterans and promising newcomers, and helmed by Van Lier Directing Fellow Bibiana Torres (La Pasión Según Antígona Pérez at Repertorio Español) and music director Griffin Strout (The Big Gay Jamboree, Encores! Titanic), will guarantee a night you won’t want to miss. Grab your tickets now, and someday you’ll get to say that You Heard It Here First.

Starring Grammy nominee Alex Joseph Grayson, Mamie Parris, and Jim Stanek.

Featuring Alaina Anderson, John Harmon Cooper, Sam Primack, and Annie Romano.

Also joined by special guest Tony Award® nominee Juliana Canfield.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WISE WOMEN: A HALLOWEEN MUSICAL – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night celebrating Halloween, witches, and a musical concert of The Wise Women – the TRUE story of the author’s 11th great-grandmother, Winifred Holman and her daughter, who were accused, jailed, tried, and acquitted of witchcraft in 1600 Salem, MA… and then went on to successfully sue their accusers for defamation.

Featuring the city’s top talent, this musical concert is produced by Mills Theatrical, LLC and directed by the show’s creative team members Alison Holman and Christopher Iain Blair.

www.wisewomenthemusical.com

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY: THE MUSIC OF Stephen Sondheim – OCTOBER 30 AT 7PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by Kleban Prize-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Mrs. Sharp, Party of the Century) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

This performance features students from the “Rehearsal and Performance – The Music of Stephen Sondheim” class, taught by Ryan Scott Oliver and Lindsay Mendez, which focuses on learning, rehearsing, and performing the songs of the incomparable Stephen Sondheim. The set list runs the gamut, with selections from all of Sondheim’s greatest musicals and films, including Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, and more! Hosted by Mathieu Whitman with musical director Jason Wetzel at the piano.

Featuring Emily Baggarly, Jasmine Barboa, Olivia Bloch, Mackenzie Bruen, Audrey Button, Yi Yan Chen, Hannah E. Feldstein, Emily Foley, Chloe Friedman, Lindsey Jacobson, Lindsey Johr, Davey Miller, Sydney Noller, Pauline Parkhurst, Tess Pepper, Zoe Poulis, Flower Estefana Rios, Mikaela Salcedo, Brennan Stefanik, Tru Stites, Samantha Streich, and Madison Elise Wells.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SEASON OF THE WITCH, FEAT Taylor Iman Jones & MORE! – OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30PM

This October, immerse yourself in an enchanting night of music at 54 Below with Season of the Witch, featuring Mikayla Petrilla (“SNL”) alongside a stellar lineup of Broadway performers. Join us for a tribute to the iconic “witchy women” of rock and roll, celebrating the spellbinding sounds of legendary artists who have bewitched audiences for decades.

Experience the haunting melodies and powerful anthems of Stevie Nicks, Dusty Springfield, Kate Bush, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Patti Smith, Lorde, Nina Simone, Peggy Lee, Patsy Cline, Bonnie Raitt, Cat Power, Sinéad O’Connor, Björk, and more. Each performance will transport you to a world of magic and mystery, where the ethereal and the extraordinary collide.

With captivating vocals and spellbinding arrangements, 54 Below will conjure an unforgettable evening that pays homage to these formidable women and their timeless contributions to music. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this bewitching celebration at 54 Below.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be enchanted by Season of the Witch – a night where the spirit of rock and roll’s most mystical women comes alive!

Mark your calendars and prepare to be enchanted by Season of the Witch – a night where the spirit of rock and roll’s most mystical women comes alive!

Produced by Mikayla Petrilla, Victoria Bost, John Adam, and Robert Peterpaul.

Stage management by Sarah Hooper.

Featuring Hannah Beatt, Amy Jo Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Mikayla Petrilla, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Eleri Ward, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by John Adam on guitar.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPIRITS AND SOUNDS: A HALLOWEEN CONCERT FEATURING Maria Wirries AND EHIME ORA – OCTOBER 31 AT 7PM

Join Broadway actress and swamp witch Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen) on All Hallows Eve as she guides you through a sound bath of healing, discovery, and magic in Spirits and Sounds: A Halloween Concert. Featuring new “spirit-full” arrangements of songs you may know, soundscapes you may be less familiar with, and mindful meditations as we wind down into the darker days of the year, this ceremony will offer you time to manifest but also seek gratitude for the bountiful harvests we have received this year. With guest star Ehime Ora, author of Ancestors Said: 365 Introspections for Emotional Healing Through African Philosophy, artistic curation, and ancestral technology, come share in the magic this Halloween.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a spook-tacular evening featuring an electrifying lineup of performers from both Broadway and your favorite national tours in The Spooky Spectacular! This one-night-only event will feature spellbinding renditions of your favorite songs from shows like Beetlejuice, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, and more – all sure to give you chills and thrills!

The evening will be brimming with theatrical magic, culminating in a costume contest where the most creative audience member could find themselves taking the stage alongside these incredible artists. Whether you’re a fan of haunting melodies or show-stopping numbers, this cabaret promises a bewitching night of entertainment that you won’t want to miss!

Produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her).

Hosted by Jae Weit (they/them).

Featuring Willem Butler (he/him), Katie Calderone (she/her), Patrick Ryan Castle (he/they), Michelle D’Amico (she/her), Sarah Anne Fernandez (she/her), Gabe Girson (he/they), Zoe Killian (she/her), Jessie Kranz (she/her), Langley Leilani (she/her), Juliette Maners (she/her), Alexander McConkie (he/him), Mitchell Mosley (he/him), Mary Nikols (she/her), Macy Robinson (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Addison Schuh (she/her), Abbi Stephenson (she/her), Maria Valadez (she/her), Matthew Varvar (he/him), Chloe Victoria (she/her), and Myriam Zamy (she/her).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE STEPHENS: SONDHEIM AND SCHWARTZ October 4 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY October 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA: CELEBRATING BRAZILIAN MUSIC WITH JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO October 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

YOU COULD DRIVE A PERSON CRAZY WITH SETH David Mitchell October 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $12.50 (includes $2.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Comments