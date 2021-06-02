Sean Patrick Murtagh and Micah Young Will Perform at West Bank Cafe This Week

The West Bank Cafe presents Sean Patrick Murtagh and Micah Young in their first live and in person performance since early 2020.

The uptown duo are back and performing in the vibrant heart of Midtown at the legendary venue. Murtagh and Young's friendship and comradery strengthened throughout the pandemic as they cheered each other to stay musical, stay creative, and to stay hopeful. They have put together an evening of Broadway classics, boleros, Neapolitan, and so much more to uplift your spirits and sweep you away.

The set starts Sunday, June 6, 2021 8pm - 10pm, following Michael Garin and Mardie Millit.

The West Bank Cafe is located at 407 W. 42nd St on the corner of 42nd St. and 9th Ave.

For Reservations: 212-695-6909 or visit resy.com

Sean Patrick Murtagh is the recipient of the 2020 MAC Award for Best Debut Male for his tribute, Mario! A Salute to the Great Lanza. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick's works have been seen from coast to coast, on stage and screen, off-Broadway to intimate cabaret rooms. On TV & Film, Sean Patrick's work includes Investigation Discovery Channel's HOMICIDE CITY: Philly, The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm, Barrio Boy, and NIGHT DISCLOSURES, directed and produced by AJ Mattioli. He was nominated for 3 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Best Live Streamed Regularly Scheduled Music Show for The Pantsless Living Room Concert Series. Currently, Sean Patrick is presenting his newest concert series: THE MARIO 100! A Year Long Concert Series honoring the Mario Lanza Centennial Live on Facebook. Stay in touch on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok: @Seanieboysfnyc

Micah Young is an award-winning music director and composer. He has worked extensively on Broadway, conducting the original production of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical, Spring Awakening as well as playing in many Broadway Pits including, Mary Poppins; Mamma Mia; Chicago; Promises, Promises; Porgy & Bess; Cinderella; Bye, Bye Birdie!; and White Christmas. Recently, he music directed the National Tour of the Tony Award winning Best Musical Fun Home. He has been awarded the Best Musical Director in the New York Theatre Festival for Crossing Swords, as well as being the music director for Pageant (Off-Broadway) nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Micah studied at the BMI Workshop in New York City. His work has been Commissioned by Miracle House in NYC, The Flea Theatre and the Ma-Yi Theatre Company. His original musical, Bea & Ben, received a workshop at the Coastal Carolina University, as well as Barrington Stages. Training: Manhattan School of Music, Interlochen Arts Academy. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok: @micahyoungmusi