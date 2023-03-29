Sean McDermott to Perform at Birdland Theater in April

BIRDLAND THEATER will present an evening with Broadway veteran Sean McDermott - star of Falsettos, Starlight Express, Grease, and the original cast of Miss Saigon - on Monday, April 17 at 8:30 PM. Sean will be singing songs from his Broadway repertoire, as well as classic standards by Cy Coleman, Leiber & Stoller, Henry Mancini, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, Michel Legrand, and Rodgers & Hart. He will be joined by special guest Cassidy Place, an LA-based singer/songwriter who revives music of the '50s era, while developing a new contemporary genre of her own. Ron Abel serves as musical director for the concert. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Sean McDermott has performed around the world with some of the most celebrated symphony orchestras. He was one of four Broadway leading men to sing alongside Barbra Streisand on her European tour, at Carnegie Hall with Bernadette Peters, and for the President of the United States on three separate occasions. On Broadway, Sean starred as Chris in the original company of Miss Saigon, opposite Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce; Whizzer in Falsettos, opposite Mandy Patinkin; Rusty in the original cast of Starlight Express; and Danny in Grease. He starred as Billy Flynn in Chicago, Sam in Mamma Mia, Lawrence in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the title roles in Jekyll and Hyde, Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, Billy in Carousel, Ravenal in Show Boat, The Pirate King in Pirates of Penzance, Peron in Evita, and toured Australia as Tony in West Side Story, opposite Caroline O'Connor and Marina Prior. Off-Broadway, Sean starred as Larry in the first revival of The Boys in the Band, with David Drake and James Lecesne; Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Silence! The Musical; and originated the role of Mike Brady in The Brady Bunch. His television credits include "The Blacklist," "FBI: Most Wanted," "Ray Donovan," "Law & Order: SVU," "Desperate Housewives," "Medium," "Charmed," and "Guiding Light." Sean appeared on "The Tonight Show" with both Jay Leno and Johnny Carson. His recordings are available on iTunes and Spotify. SeanMcDermott.com

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Sean McDermott on Monday, April 17 at 8:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB



Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 6-8 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Rickie Lee Jones - "Pieces of Treasure"

An exclusive six-show engagement from Rickie Lee Jones will preview her upcoming album Pieces of Treasure. Rickie Lee will be backed by Rob Mounsey on piano, guitarist Russell Malone, bassist Paul Nowinski and drummer Mark McLean. A livestream option is for Friday, April 7 at 7:00 PM. Pieces of Treasure is a reunion with her lifelong friend, legendary producer Russ Titelman, co-producer of Jones' star-making debut and Pirates. Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook. "This album is as much about being human, the view of surviving - which means aging, and loving relentlessly - as it is about anything," says Jones. Pieces of Treasure will be out April 28 on BMG Modern Recordings. The first single "Just in Time" features Mike Mainieri on vibraphone. Her acclaimed memoir Last Chance Texaco is out now.

$80-100 tables / $50 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 10 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Kenn Boisinger - "Plugged: The Birdlund Concert"

Kenn Boisinger is the brainchild of musical comedian Michael West, known for his runs in "Forbidden Broadway," "NEWSical," and "When Pigs Fly." Fresh from his much heralded, totally sold-out Christmas show at Birdland, Kenn now brings his indescribable style and inimitable voice to Birdland. Expect to hear Kenn's unique take on classic jazz standards, as well as his new, jazz-infused versions of Boisinger classics, including "Third Rail,""Is She A Call Girl, Or Just a Girl I'd Like To Call?," "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry," and "Someone's Always Dead At Manhattan Plaza," as well as some new, destined-to-become-Boisinger classics that Kenn will be introducing, including "Stay for the Loud Note" and "The Last One To Leave The Strip Club." The show will feature musical directorAlan Bukowiecki, as well as the bass guy, the drummer, and a surprise guest or two.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 10 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Kinsey Sicks - "Drag Queen Storytime Gone WILD!"

The country's most potty-mouthed and politically outspoken drag quartet has somehow been put in charge of morning assembly at your local elementary school. What can possibly go right? The new show features a cavalcade of Kinsey classics and new parodies to ruin your childhood favorites. You'll never be able to hear nursery rhymes and other classic children's songs the same way again. For over 25 years, America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet has served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals in every kind of town you can imagine! Their award-winning a cappella singing, sharp satire, and over-the-top drag have earned The Kinsey Sicks a diverse and devoted following. They have been called "inventive, riotously and sublime" by Variety.

$40 tables + $20 food/drink minimum

April 13 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Myriam Phiro - "Becoming Marlene Dietrich"

After sold-out performances of her acclaimed tribute to Edith Piaf, Phiro returns to Birdland with a new show about the one and only Marlene Dietrich. Ms. Phiro will be accompanied by her stellar and long-tenured trio: Hyuna Park (piano), Elias Bailey (bass) and guests. Dietrich was a pioneer in asserting a woman's right in controlling her image and defying social conventions of the 1930's. She is recognized for denouncing fascism and embodying a uniquely enigmatic sex appeal. Marlene exhibited an unapologetic control over her career and image while being featured in over 50 films and performing countless cabaret shows in a career lasting over 60 years. Myriam Phiro is known for her poignant renditions of Dietrich's counterpart, Edith Piaf. The songstress is ecstatic about this new show that combines elements of Piaf and Dietrich's time period and explores the rumored scandalous relationship between the two. Phiro, deemed to be "the perfect re-enactment of a mix between Edith Piaf and Marilyn Monroe; deep, powerful, fun and sexy all at once" by Miguel Dominguez of NYC Culture & Style Magazine, will combine her talents for this spectacular event. She will convey some of the most dramatic moments of Dietrich's life and legacy while unveiling some of the diva's mysteries.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 17 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Anita Gillette & Penny Fuller - "Sin Twisters: The Next Frontier"

Two of Broadway's most beloved performers, Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller, take the stage at for their latest song and story compilation: "Sin Twisters: The Next Frontier." These two glorious veterans of stage and screen share stories about shows they've done (or might have done) as well as highlight the Broadway songwriters they have worked with, including Irving Berlin, Strouse & Adams, Kander & Ebb, and William Finn. Musical director Paul Greenwood is at the keyboard and director Barry Kleinbort is at the helm. Anita Gillette has played Birdland, 54 Below, and London's St. James Studio. Probably best known as Miss Mona in Moonstruck, or Miss Mitzi in Shall We Dance?, her other feature films include: The Fitzgerald Family Christmas, Boys on the Side, She's the One, Bob Roberts, and The Great New Wonderful. She starred in fourteen Broadway shows including: Chapter Two (Tony Nomination, LA Drama Critics Award), Cabaret (Sally Bowles), Carnival, Gypsy, Guys & Dolls, All American, They're Playing Our Song, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and Mr. President. She was Tina Fey's mother on "30 Rock." Penny Fuller was recently seen on Broadway in the acclaimed revival of Sunday in the Park with George. She began her Broadway career starring in Barefoot in the Park, and the musicals Cabaret, Rex, and Applause (Tony nomination for "Eve Harrington"). Her television work garnered her six Emmy nominations and the Emmy Award for ABC's "The Elephant Man." Recent Broadway credits include Horton Foote's Dividing the Estate and Neil Simon's The Dinner Party (Tony nomination).

$40 tables / $40 bar seating + $10 food/drink minimum

April 24 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Akers - "About Time"

Singer and actress Karen Akers will return to Birdland with her concert featuring musical director Alex Rybeck. Akers takes a look back at some of the songs that first brought her acclaim in cabaret as well as on Broadway, television, and recordings - works by Craig Carnelia, Maury Yeston, Edith Piaf, and Stephen Sondheim, among other treasures. Akers is one of America's more arresting and successful concert stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, and Barcelona's Liceu Opera House. She appeared on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of Nine, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

$40 tables + $20 food/drink minimum