Sean Grandillo to Join Erin Kommor in BEGIN TO HOPE at 54 Below

Special guest Sean Grandillo will join Erin Kommor in "Begin to Hope", November 20th at 54 Below at 9:30pm. Selected credits include - Broadway: Deaf West Theater's Spring Awakening. National Tour: Oklahoma! Selected television appearances include MTV's "Scream", "The Real O'Neals", "RISE", Law and Order: SVU", and "Blue Bloods". Ithaca College alum.

Erin Kommor, star of NBC's "Rise," Insider's "Best in Town," and Fun Home (Theaterworks Silicon Valley's Tony Award®-winning season), makes her New York City solo concert debut. Utilizing the music of Regina Spektor, she weaves together heartbreaking, hilarious and poignant moments from her unusual adolescence and young adult years. Spektor's library of music is playful, clever and brilliantly written. If you've ever used humor or music to get through a trying time, this show will resonate deeply.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier, Row, Godspell), with music direction by David Madore(Lés Mis, The Band's Visit, Seussical). Neyla Pekarek on cello and supporting vocals. Produced by Megan Minutillo.

Stay tuned for additional special guests!

Erin Kommor: Being to Hope plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, November 20th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com