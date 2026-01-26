Sarah Carson to Perform A WELCOME IN THE HILLSIDE at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cabaret artist Sarah Carson will present A Welcome in the Hillside - My Love Letter to Wales, a musical storytelling cabaret celebrating Welsh heritage, music, and identity, at Don't Tell Mama in New York City.

Performances take place Wednesday February 18 at 7:00pm, Tuesday February 24 at 7:00pm, and Sunday March 1 at 4:00pm at Don't Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street, New York, NY). Tickets are $20 / $15 for MAC members, (plus $20 minimum must include 2 drinks, cash only) with a running time of approximately 70 minutes.

Through song, storytelling, and moments of gentle humor, Carson weaves together memories of her Welsh roots, family history, and the traditions that shaped her life. The show explores themes of identity, belonging, and hiraeth - the uniquely Welsh sense of longing for home.

Approximately 80% of the music featured in the show is by Welsh artists, composers, or performers, or those with Welsh family heritage. Wales, often referred to as "The Land of Song," has a long tradition of music woven into everyday life, and the show reflects that legacy through a wide-ranging and expressive musical selection.

Sarah Carson came to cabaret in 2018 from a background in classical voice and opera, following many years of community musical theatre and chorus work. Cabaret offered a new creative freedom, the ability to play with music and song, collaborate deeply with creative partners, and tell personal stories across genres, from opera and classic standards to pop, rock, and parody.

Sarah Carson is a two-time MAC Award nominee, recognized for Debut Artist (2022) and Female Artist (2024). She has previously presented England and America - A Transatlantic Love Story and Strange Magic - A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind at Don't Tell Mama.

A Welcome in the Hillside - My Love Letter to Wales is directed by Lennie Watts, with musical direction by Tracy Stark. Headshot by Helane Blumfield.