STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA to Return This Monday at The Slipper Room

STAGE TIME, the nightlife production company founded by Broadway actor PJ Adzima (Book of Mormon), unites the best of Broadway, Drag, Standup, Burlesque, Circus, and more of New York City's artists to deliver a modern-day Vaudeville experience. STAGE TIME now runs multiple monthly offerings, including a weekly late-night extravaganza Stage Time: After Dark show at Midnight on Saturdays and Stage Time with PJ Adzima monthly on Mondays at 8:00 pm - both at the iconic Slipper Room.

This week's shows are set to be true spectacles, blending the best of burlesque, magic, aerial acrobatics, music, comedy, and high-energy beats. Whether you're looking for jaw-dropping talent, sultry performances, or a night of non-stop entertainment, Stage Time with PJ Adzima and Stage Time: After Dark deliver. Get ready for an evening full of surprises, unforgettable acts, and electrifying performances from some of the finest talents in NYC. You never know what surprises the night will bring - don't miss out on these wild and thrilling one-night only events!

STAGE TIME is a smash hit, with every show promising unforgettable surprises-including the possibility of celebrity guests. "You never know who's behind the curtain," says Adzima, who balances writing, booking, producing, and hosting Stage Time with starring in The Book of Mormon.

Stage Time with PJ Adzima returns this Monday with its irreplaceable host PJ Adzima, aided as always by sensational go-go empress Summer Reign. The show will feature the talents of burlesque star Margo Mayhem, drag icon Kiki Ball-Change, musical guest Jonothon Lyons, circus performer Kylie Rose, stand-up comedian Chris Turner, juggler Sam Urdang, guitarist Morf, aerealist/"shock" artist Ryan Shinji, burlesque performer Lydia Wilts, and special musical comedy guest I Mostly Blame Myself.

Every Saturday at 11:45 pm at the iconic Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002), STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers a dazzling lineup of Broadway stars, legendary drag artists, burlesque icons, cutting-edge stand-ups, and awe-inspiring circus performers. Guiding the evening with charisma and charm is our sensational host, singer Madison Rose. Audiences will be spellbound by the captivating artistry of Uncle Freak, serving up show-stopping drag; the sultry, seductive presence of Lydia Vengeance, bringing her signature burlesque flair; and the breathtaking aerial feats of Jon Joni, defying gravity with every move. The night's energy will be amplified by Samy Ravs, spinning an electrifying DJ set, ensuring the party never stops.

With multiple monthly productions, STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

