STAGE FRIGHT Comes To Red Eye NY This Week

Stage Fright, hosted by OUT 100’s Marti Gould Cummings with Drama Desk-nominee Yaz Fukuoka on the keys, will return to the queer nightclub Red Eye NY on January 8 with singer-actress Ana Villafañe.

Villafañe bursted on the Broadway scene in 2015 portraying legendary entertainer Gloria Estefan in the musical On Your Feet!, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. For her performance, Villafañe received the Theatre World Award. Following the show’s successful run, Villafañe appeared on various television series, including “New Amsterdam,” “Sunnyside” and “Younger.”

Villafañe will be featured on the new “Write Out Loud” studio EP, available for streaming January 10, 2025. It features songs composed by the winners of Taylor Louderman and Benjamin Rauhala’s annual Write Out Loud contest, which highlights the work of emerging musical theatre writers.

Stage Fright is a weekly Broadway talk show where a Hell’s Kitchen crowd gets up close and personal with the hottest stars of the New York City theater scene. Other guests this season have included Kathy Najimy, Nick Adams, Kate Baldwin, and NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre.

Host Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The NY Times, among others as well as on Good Morning America, The View, and Inside Edition. They produced and starred in the number one-rated Fusion Television Docuseries Shade Queens of NYC, hosted their own talk show, The Marti Report on Logo, Worst Cooks in America, Hulu’s Drag Me to Dinner, The X Change Rate, and Dragged for Yahoo! Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden. They currently serve as a performer and cruise director for Vacaya LGBTQ Travel.



“Stage Fright” with special guest Ana Villafañe

Wednesday, January 8 at 10pm

Red Eye NY - 355 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036

No cover

