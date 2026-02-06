SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS Adds Extra Show in NYC Due to High Demand

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, new musical Songs For Slutty Girls has added a performance to its NYC debut on Saturday, February 28th at 7:30 PM.

Following a critically acclaimed London debut at The Other Palace, Songs For Slutty Girls, a new musical with Music, Book and Lyrics by Kailey Marshall, will make its highly anticipated NYC debut this February with a cast of starry Broadway names. An EP of music from the show was released in September of 2025 and is currently available to stream on all major music platforms.

The cast of Songs For Slutty Girls stars Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Deanna Giulietti (Mystic Pizza), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), Cristina Rae (The Wiz). All actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Songs for Slutty Girls is an interactive diary entry that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Head, Heart, Hips & Gut. At the start of the New Year, our protagonist hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking org*sms and flirting with f*ck boys? This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS is about finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.

Kailey Marshall creates queer, femme forward, pop-infused musical theatre. Marshall's work has featured at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Don't Tell Mama's, the Highline Ballroom, and Lincoln Center.

“I started writing Songs For Slutty Girls when I was 20. I looked at the musical theatre cannon and realized that there weren't any funny, truthful songs about sex or sexuality from the female perspective,” said writer Kailey Marshall. “That morphed into this show that chronicled a particularly tumultuous year in my sex/relationship life. The songs turned into a way for me to process all of my emotions around love and sex. My hope for this show is that it's an opportunity to dance in your seat, drunk text your ex, and realize that you're not alone in this crazy world of sex and dating.”