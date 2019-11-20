SIMPLY BARBRA: A CHRISTMAS SHOW Returns to The Green Room 42 on December 11

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present Steven Brinberg in "Simply Barbra: A Christmas Show," the annual holiday edition of his acclaimed all-live homage to the legendary Barbra Streisand, on Wednesday, December 11 at 8:00 PM. The evening celebrates both Christmas and Hannukah, featuring holiday classics from Streisand's two Christmas albums, plus some of her biggest hits. Sam Gravitte (Wicked, Almost Famous) will be Brinberg's special musical guest. Christopher Denny will serve as Music Director.

Brinberg, who recently produced tributes to Marvin Hamlisch featuring Melissa Manchester, Alan Bergman and more, will perform Simply Barbra at Feinstein's at Vitellos in Los Angeles on February 28, 2020, in addition to other upcoming international tour dates.

Simply Barbra, written and performed by Steven Brinberg, is updated annually as he travels the globe with the show. The first Simply Barbra show began in Brinberg's native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto (more cities than the real Barbra). Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

Simply Barbra has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and is nominated for a 2018 Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Brinberg's film credits include Camp, Boys Life, Heavenly Peace, and Thirsty. His television appearances include "Blue Bloods" on CBS, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," "Sally Jessy Raphael," "Jerry Springer," and MTV's "Celebrity Death Match." Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical Nightlife at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He co-starred on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. Brinberg has released two CDs, Simply Barbra: Live in London, and Simply Barbra: The Duet Album, featuring Kaye Ballard, Mimi Hines, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, and many others. SimplyBarbra.com

Steven Brinberg will perform "Simply Barbra: A Christmas Show" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Wednesday, December 11 at 8:00 PM. The cover charge is $20-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





