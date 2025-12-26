Maude Maggart, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Marilyn Maye & More Set For Birdland Jazz

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present a full slate of performances running December 29 through January 11, featuring cabaret, big band jazz, vocalists, and instrumental ensembles across both venues.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club during this period include Maude Maggart; the Birdland Big Band, with Hilary Kole appearing as a special guest in January; Anderson Brothers; Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap; the Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet; and Stella Cole.

Programming at Birdland Theater will include Marilyn Maye’s New Year’s Eve engagement, the Melissa Aldana Quartet, Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom, and the Alicia Olatuja & Christian Sands Duo.

Repeat engagements during this period include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, the Birdland Big Band, and the Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

DECEMBER 29–30 (MONDAY–TUESDAY), 5:30 & 8:30 PM – BIRDLAND THEATER

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks return for their regular Monday and Tuesday engagements at Birdland Theater. Giordano leads the 11-piece ensemble specializing in early jazz and popular music of the 1920s and 1930s, using period instrumentation including violins, banjos, tubas, and vintage percussion. Giordano received a GRAMMY Award for his work on Boardwalk Empire, and the band’s music has appeared in numerous film and television productions.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

DECEMBER 29 (MONDAY), 7:00 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Maude Maggart in “A Tiny Match”

Cabaret singer Maude Maggart performs selections from her repertoire spanning American popular song. Since her debut in 2001, Maggart has appeared at venues including Café Carlyle and The Algonquin Hotel’s Oak Room and has performed with orchestras and jazz ensembles in the U.S. and Europe. Her discography includes five solo albums.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

DECEMBER 29 (MONDAY), 9:30 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

Jim Caruso hosts his weekly open mic variety night featuring Broadway performers, jazz musicians, and guest artists. Billy Stritch appears at the piano, joined by bassist Steve Doyle and drummer Daniel Glass.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

DECEMBER 30–JANUARY 3 (TUESDAY–SATURDAY) – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Birdland Big Band (with special guest Hilary Kole in January)

The Birdland Big Band performs nightly sets under the direction of saxophonist David DeJesus. The ensemble presents arrangements spanning classic jazz, Brazilian, and contemporary styles. Singer Hilary Kole joins the band for performances in January. Kole has appeared internationally as a headlining vocalist and has recorded with numerous jazz artists.

12/30: $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

12/31 (7:00 PM): $100 tables / $50 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

12/31 (11:00 PM): $150 tables / $75 premium bar / $50 GA bar

1/1: $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

1/2–1/3 (5:30 PM): $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

1/2–1/3 (8:30 & 10:30 PM): $50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

DECEMBER 31, JANUARY 2–4 – BIRDLAND THEATER

Marilyn Maye’s New Year’s Eve Engagement

Vocalist Marilyn Maye performs a series of concerts spanning New Year’s Eve and the first weekend of January. Maye has made more than 70 appearances on The Tonight Show and has received lifetime achievement honors from the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame and the American Jazz Museum.

12/31: $100 premium tables / $75 tables / $50 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

1/2–1/4: $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 1 & 8 (THURSDAYS), 5:30 & 8:30 PM – BIRDLAND THEATER

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and pianist Conal Fowkes, the ensemble presents traditional New Orleans jazz. The group has appeared extensively in concert and film soundtracks.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 4 (SUNDAY), 5:30 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Anderson Brothers Swing the Classics

Identical twins Peter and Will Anderson reinterpret classical compositions through jazz arrangements. Their ensemble includes trumpet, piano, and bass.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 4 & 11 (SUNDAYS), 8:30 & 10:30 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

David DeJesus & The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra, directed by David DeJesus, performs repertory drawn from the Latin jazz big band tradition.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 5–6 (MONDAY–TUESDAY), 5:30 & 8:30 PM – BIRDLAND THEATER

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 5 (MONDAY), 7:00 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

A Conversation with Marilyn Maye

Jim Caruso hosts a discussion with Marilyn Maye, including conversation and musical excerpts, with Tedd Firth at the piano.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 5 (MONDAY), 9:30 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 6–10 (TUESDAY–SATURDAY) – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

Vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and pianist Bill Charlap present duo performances. Bridgewater’s recording career spans more than five decades, while Charlap is widely recognized for his work as a pianist and accompanist.

$55 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 7 (WEDNESDAY), 5:30 PM – BIRDLAND THEATER

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

David Ostwald leads the long-running ensemble dedicated to early jazz repertory.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 7 (WEDNESDAY), 8:30 PM – BIRDLAND THEATER

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Mike Stern & Pasquale Grasso

Frank Vignola hosts his weekly guitar-focused program featuring guest artists.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 9 (FRIDAY), 5:30 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

The Birdland Big Band

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 9 (FRIDAY), 7:00 & 9:30 PM – BIRDLAND THEATER

Melissa Aldana Quartet

Saxophonist Melissa Aldana performs with her working quartet.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 10 (SATURDAY), 5:30 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet

Pianist Isaiah J. Thompson leads a quartet performing original compositions and jazz standards.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 10 (SATURDAY), 7:00 & 9:30 PM – BIRDLAND THEATER

Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom

Drummer Allison Miller presents her ensemble Boom Tic Boom.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 11 (SUNDAY), 5:30 PM – BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Stella Cole

Vocalist Stella Cole performs selections from the Great American Songbook.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

JANUARY 11 (SUNDAY), 7:00 & 9:30 PM – BIRDLAND THEATER

Alicia Olatuja & Christian Sands Duo

Vocalist Alicia Olatuja and pianist Christian Sands perform in duo format.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum