RuPaul's Drag Race Star Tammie Brown to Celebrate JUBILEE Anniversary at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other television shows, will return to NYC with the New York Premiere of JUBILEE: CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF TAMMIE BROWN. This self-described bohemian drag queen superstar is a singer, songwriter, drag queen and activist. A veteran of television, live theater, music videos and hit EP's and singles, Tammie is known for her "strange" and "quirky" personality and will be hitting the stage in a way that only she knows how.

JUBILEE: CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF TAMMIE BROWN invites you enter the zany and unpredictable world of RuPaul's Drag Race favorite Tammie Brown, who celebrates her 25th year of performing this year. Let Tammie personally walk you through "Planet Tammie" where she will take you on a journey of live original music, non-sequiter thoughts and hysterical musings.

JUBILEE: CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF TAMMIE BROWN will be performed for one night only -- Thursday June 13 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2 & 3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $25 for general admission (plus a $25 food/drink minimum) or $40 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. There is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue. Tickets are available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Tammie Brown is the stage name of Keith Glen Schubert, an American singer, actor and drag performer, perhaps best known for his appearance as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Currently, he is a fixture in the Southern California drag scene. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Schubert started his auspicious career performing as Cha Cha in the musical "Grease," and as the Wicked Stepmother in "Into the Woods." He first started performing drag at Club Divas in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the early 2000's he made an appearance as Tammie Brown on "The Surreal Life" with Tammy Faye Messner and as himself on "How Clean is Your House?". As Keith Glen Schubert, he has appeared in commercials for McDonalds and UPS and for Korn's music video " Twisted Transistor." As Tammie Brown, he has appeared in Robbie William's music video "She's Madonna" and Crazy Lupe's "Mm Ma Ma." In March 2009, Tammie released her first, album "Popcorn" on iTunes. On YouTube you can view Tammie's videos such as "Shaka Buku U", "Whatever" and "The Ballad of Tiger Lily."

