Review: TWO LADIES: TALES FROM THE KIT KAT CLUB at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

On October 13, The Laurie Beechman Theatre hosted Two Ladies: Tales from the Kit Kat Club, a stylish, funny, and heartfelt evening starring Marty Lauter and David Merino. The cabaret celebrated their friendship, shared history with Cabaret, and mutual love for musical theatre. Across an eclectic setlist that ranged from Broadway classics to pop ballads, they created an atmosphere that was equal parts glamorous and deeply personal.

They opened with a duet of “Willkommen” from Cabaret, instantly transporting the audience into the Kit Kat Club. Their chemistry was effortless, trading glances and harmonies that felt both knowing and playful. It was the perfect nod to the show that brought them together and set the tone for an evening that celebrated both artistry and connection.

Their second number, “What Is This Feeling?” from Wicked, leaned into campy fun. The song’s mock rivalry gave Lauter and Merino a chance to showcase their comedic timing and quick energy. Their delivery was sharp and hilarious, They even got the whole crowd to join in for the ensemble vocals.

Merino took the spotlight next with “Jack’s Lament” from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Their performance was haunting and tender, full of emotional precision and warmth. Lauter followed with “’Tis Autumn,” originally sung by Nat King Cole. Their smooth tone filled the space with warmth. The song had a cozy, nostalgic quality that balanced beautifully against the more theatrical numbers earlier in the set.

For the “non-vetoable duet” segment, each performer chose a song the other couldn’t refuse. Lauter’s pick, “Space Between” from Descendants 2, brought out their soft and sincere side, showing emotional honesty through simple, graceful delivery. Merino chose “Almost Is Never Enough” by Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes, a soulful, pop-infused ballad that highlighted their strong harmonies and unshakable connection.

They closed the night with “Cabaret,” reclaiming the classic anthem as a shared statement of joy and resilience. The performance was celebratory and full of heart, tying together the night’s themes of friendship, freedom, and love for performance.

Two Ladies: Tales from the Kit Kat Club was more than a tribute; it was a reflection of who Marty Lauter and David Merino are as artists. With wit, warmth, and undeniable chemistry, they turned The Beechman into their own cabaret once again, reminding everyone that sometimes the best stories are the ones shared between friends.

Follow David Merino on Instagram at @davidlmerino. Follow Marty Lauter at @marciax3nyc

Find more upcoming shows at the Beechman and where to follow them on social media on their website here.

