Review: SELECTIONS FROM CARRIE at Don't Tell Mama: Emotional and Haunting

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On October 17, Fidelity’s took on one of the trickiest cult musicals out there, bringing Carrie to Don’t Tell Mama with a mix of tension, beauty, and chaos that worked perfectly. Directed by Sebastian Henson with musical direction by Chelsea Melnick, this version leaned into both the horror and the heartbreak, creating a night that felt charged from the very first note.

The musical, based on the Stephen King novel, follows Carrie White, a shy high school girl bullied by her classmates and controlled by her religious mother. When Carrie discovers she has telekinetic powers, everything begins to unravel, leading to one of the most explosive endings in musical theater history.

The cast featured Nicole McMillan as Carrie, Cassandra Giovine as Margaret, Gabriella Anifantis as Sue, Hayden Poe as Tommy, Lauren Nathens as Chris, Sebastian Henson as Billy, and Izzy Contant as Gardner, with Brynn Hofmeister, Jenna Nicole, Roy Gantz, and Mario Mazzotti rounding out the ensemble. Together, they built a world that felt alive, balancing stylized storytelling with raw emotion.

Nicole McMillan’s Carrie was a powerhouse performance from start to finish. She captured every ounce of fear and longing in the role, her voice soaring through “Carrie” with a mix of heartbreak and fury. You could feel the entire room hold its breath during her quieter moments, and when she finally let go, it was electrifying. McMillan didn’t just play Carrie; she made you feel every bit of her pain and her power.

Lauren Nathens as Chris brought charisma and bite to her every scene. She leaned into the character’s manipulative edge with an ease that made her both captivating and terrifying to watch. Her “World According to Chris” was full of sharp humor, power and confidence, but underneath the attitude was something more layered. Nathens made Chris feel like the kind of person you can’t stand but can’t look away from either.

Hayden Poe’s Tommy gave the show its warmth. His songs with Gabriella Anifantis’ Sue glowed with sincerity, especially during “You Shine,” which felt intimate and honest. Poe’s steady presence made the story’s darker turns hit even harder, grounding the chaos with a touch of genuine kindness.

Izzy Contant as Gardner added a much-needed sense of grounding to the production. Their performance was subtle but strong, keeping the show’s high emotions anchored in something real. It’s a role that could easily fade into the background, but Contant brought focus and believability to every moment they were onstage.

Fidelity’s continues to take bold swings, and Carrie proved to be one of their most emotional and haunting projects yet.

Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals and where to follow them on social media on their Linktree here.

Their next show at Don't Tell Mama is Selections from Bright Star on November 7, 2025. Find tickets to that performance and more upcoming shows on Don't Tell Mama's website here.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...