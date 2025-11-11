Review: Shoshana Bean's Carnegie Hall Solo Concert Debut Is Intimate and Alive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For her first-ever solo concert at Carnegie Hall, Shoshana Bean didn’t just perform, she transformed the room. The historic space became something intimate and alive, a mix of reverence and release. The night doubled as a celebration of her new album, Only Smoke, dropping at midnight on November 4, and the performance unfolded in three sections that perfectly captured the full range of what makes her such a rare artist: the soul, the theater, and the truth of her own music.

​​Backing Shoshana was an extraordinary band that filled Carnegie Hall with warmth and power in equal measure. Steven Jordan, L. Leon Pendarvis, David Cook, Will Lee, and Larry Campbell led a sound that was both rich and grounded, setting the tone for the night. They were joined by Clifton Anderson, Ron Blake, Eddie Allen, Nioka Workman, Yoojin Park, Charisa Dowe Rouse, Ina Paris, Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray, and Ramona Dunlap, creating a full and textured sound that supported Shoshana’s voice perfectly. The special guests of the night, Sara Bareilles, Jason Robert Brown, David Ryan Harris, and Steve Jordan, added even more excitement, each bringing their own artistry to the stage and helping turn the concert into a true musical celebration.

The first section leaned into her R&B and soul roots, a master class in control, energy, and connection. Opening with "Chain of Fools" by Aretha Franklin, Shoshana commanded the stage with precision and fire, honoring the original while making it completely her own. Then came "Piece of My Heart" by Erma Franklin, a performance that blended power and pain so seamlessly it felt like the song was being recreated right in front of us. These numbers reminded everyone that before Broadway and before the albums, Shoshana Bean was first and foremost a vocalist who could set a stage on fire with a single note.

The second section brought her back to where so many fell in love with her voice: Broadway and the world of musical storytelling. Her rendition of "Stars and the Moon" from Songs for a New World became a full-circle moment when Jason Robert Brown himself appeared at the piano. The chemistry between them was electric, their shared history palpable in every phrase. She then welcomed Sara Bareilles for a stunning duet of "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell, both women weaving harmonies so pure it felt like a fairytale. When Shoshana sang "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, the audience was completely still, letting her voice and vulnerability fill every inch of the hall. It was an emotional peak in a night full of them.

The third and final section was dedicated to her original music, a perfect transition into the future. Performing Left Over Love and Hard Woman to Love from her new album Only Smoke, Shoshana stood entirely in her own world, confident, grounded, and honest. These songs felt like a statement, not just about who she is as an artist, but about what she’s ready to share now. The writing was raw, the delivery fearless, and the emotion unmistakable.

What made the evening so special wasn’t just the music, but the feeling that Shoshana Bean had turned Carnegie Hall into her own living room, filled with soul, laughter, and stories told through a voice that only gets stronger with time. It was both a celebration and a declaration: Shoshana Bean has always been one of the greats, and Only Smoke is proof she still has more to say.

Photo credit: Chris Lee

Learn more about Shoshana Bean and where to find Only Smoke on her website at www.shoshanabean.com

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...