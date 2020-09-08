Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Ramsey Lewis Plays Sinatra Love Songs on Stageit

A portion of the proceeds from each performance benefits The Jazz Foundation of America.

Sep. 8, 2020  

Ramsey Lewis presents Sinatra Love Songs on Stageit, Saturday September 26th at 1:00 PM Central Time.

Grammy Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis presents an exclusive concert experience Saturday September 26th - Sinatra Love Songs. The "Saturday Salon" takes place on the last Saturday of every month and features a 60-minute performance at 1:00 PM Central Time. At a time when the power of music and art can serve as a unifying force, Ramsey Lewis is looking to reignite the fire and power that can only come from a connection between the musician and ! the audience.

A portion of the proceeds from each performance benefits The Jazz Foundation of America. The JFA is one of the leading non-profit organizations focused on aiding jazz musicians in this international time of need.

Tickets are $20/200 notes and available at stageit.com/JanetLewis/87765

Press Contact:

Brett Steele

Steele Management

727-420-1547

brett@steelemgmt.net

