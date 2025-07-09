Rachel Matz Hunter Brings TAKE TWO to Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rachel Matz Hunter will return to New York City with her new one woman show, TAKE TWO, directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, with musical direction by MAC and Bistro Award winner Bobby Peaco.

TAKE TWO is an intriguing and comedic musical journey in story and song through the colorful life of Rachel Matz Hunter, familiar to Florida audiences as Yente in The Wick Theatre's critically-acclaimed “Fiddler on The Roof.” Featuring an exciting selection of songs by Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Sondheim, and more, Rachel travels back to her early years as a young performer, through marriages and motherhood... with a humorous spotlight on the gift of second chances. She reveals that her art, performance, and relationships became better the second time around!

MORE ABOUT RACHEL MATZ HUNTER

Rachel has performed in Off-Broadway, New York/Regional Theatre, Summer Stock, Cabaret, National Tour, Film, Voice Dubbing, and last year, she played Yente in Fiddler on the Roof at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. Currently, she performs as a solo and cabaret artist. In addition, Rachel works as an adjunct instructor in the BFA Theatre program for the New World School of the Arts in Miami and teaches voice and acting privately.