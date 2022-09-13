RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Tammie Brown To Return To Laurie Beechman Theatre This Week

Heaven-sent TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other television shows, returns to NYC with the New York premiere of her newest blockbuster show SUMMER ANGEL. This self-described bohemian drag queen superstar is a singer, songwriter, drag queen and activist. A veteran of television, live theater, music videos and hit EP's and singles, Tammie is known for her "strange" and "quirky" personality and will be hitting the stage in a way that only she knows how. SUMMER ANGEL promises to be a divine night of delightful beats, both retro and modern as well as a glimpse into Tammie's life of endless pleasure! Sunscreen optional.

SUMMER ANGEL will be performed Friday, September 16 & Saturday, September 17 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2 & 3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $25 for general admission (plus a $20 food/drink minimum) or $40 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. available at 866-811-4111 or www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Tammie Brown is the stage name of Keith Glen Schubert, an American singer, actor and drag performer, perhaps best known for his appearance as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Currently, he is a fixture in the Southern California drag scene. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Schubert started his auspicious career performing as Cha Cha in the musical "Grease," and as the Wicked Stepmother in "Into the Woods." He first started performing drag at Club Divas in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the early 2000's he made an appearance as Tammie Brown on "The Surreal Life" with Tammy Faye Messner and as himself on "How Clean is Your House?". As Keith Glen Schubert, he has appeared in commercials for McDonalds and UPS and for Korn's music video " Twisted Transistor." As Tammie Brown, he has appeared in Robbie William's music video "She's Madonna" and Crazy Lupe's "Mm Ma Ma." In March 2009, Tammie released her first, album "Popcorn" on iTunes. On YouTube you can view Tammie's videos such as "Shaka Buku U", "Whatever" and "The Ballad of Tiger Lily."