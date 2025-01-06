RISE UP SINGING - THE MUSIC OF GEORGE GERSHWIN Returns To Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Juliet Ewing for an encore performance of Rise Up Singing - The Music of George Gershwin, Saturday, February 8 at 4PM, at Don't Tell Mama.

An encore performance of a show featuring the songs of George Gershwin, including “I've Got a Crush on You,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “They Can't Take That Away From Me,” and other gems!

In an encore performance of her solo cabaret debut, Juliet Ewing leads us on a journey through the music of George Gershwin via new arrangements by Ron Drotos. Originally performed to sold-out crowds at Don't Tell Mama on April 11, June 19, and November 17, 2024, Ewing sings and swings to Gershwin's most famous and beloved songs, including “I've Got a Crush on You,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “They Can't Take That Away From Me,” and other gems. Rise Up Singing - The Music of George Gershwin is directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Ron Drotos on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, Daniel Glass on drums, and special guest Patrick Boyd.

Vocalist Juliet Ewing has performed in numerous NYC cabaret and jazz clubs, including Birdland, Don't Tell Mama, 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Triad Theater, Tavern on the Green, and The Duplex. She regularly performs with her jazz trio at Winnie's Jazz Bar (NYC), Prohibition (NYC), and Jazz on Main (Mount Kisco). Ewing attended the University of Michigan School of Music Theater and Dance where she earned a B.F.A in Musical Theater. She appeared on Broadway and on the first US National Tour of the hit musical Footloose. She enjoyed leading roles in the European tours of Gershwin's Crazy For You and the tap-dancing blockbuster 42nd Street, as well as numerous regional theater productions. Ewing is currently working on an album of all George Gershwin tunes with specialty jazz arrangements to be released in 2025. Recorded at OKTAVEN Audio and produced by Tedd Firth, the album features bassist David Finck, drummer Mark McLean, and pianist Ron Drotos. julietewing.com

Rise Up Singing - The Music of George Gershwin

Saturday, February 8 at 4:00 PM (Seating from 3:15 PM)

Juliet Ewing - Vocals

Patrick Boyd - Special Guest Vocalist

Ron Drotos - Musical Director/Arranger/Piano

Michael O'Brien - Bass

Daniel Glass - Drums

Director - Lina Koutrakos

Don't Tell Mama

343 W. 46th Street, NYC 10036

$20 (MAC MEMBERS: $15) + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

Food menu available. CASH ONLY. No credit cards.

