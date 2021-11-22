RHONY Fans Rejoice! Luann de Lesseps A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS! Will Live Stream From 54 Below December 7th

Broadway's Supper Club, gives a royal welcome to Countess Luann de Lesseps, as she adds a live-streamed performance to her upcoming sold-out run at the club on Tuesday, December 7 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time. Tickets are $25 for this one-night event, part of the popular "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" series. The show will be streamed at the time of the performance and will not be available on demand.



Yes, the rumors are true! Everyone's favorite Countess is back for an evening of festive glitz and glamour. If there's anything that's a guaranteed good time, it's seeing Luann de Lesseps, star of one of the most successful franchises in television history, "The Real Housewives of New York." Luann de Lesseps was just ranked the #1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all housewives across all franchised cities.



The media personality, author, actress, and singer-turned-cabaret queen has played to SRO crowds across the country, and now, she will ring in the holiday season with her own special brand of cheer. The show will be helmed by renowned director Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Donny & Marie), with the legendary Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole) serving as her Musical Director/Arranger.

The Countess promises plenty of fun, great music, and surprises. Her new single "What Do I Want For Christmas?" dropped on Friday. Written by Bruce Roberts and Billy Stritch, it features fun cameos from de Lesseps' Real Housewives of New York City castmates. De Lesseps describes the new track as a "fun, catchy song." With 13 Seasons of Reality TV behind her, there's plenty to talk about, not to mention all the swirling rumors that fans will want to hear about from the girl herself. Luann de Lesseps has had a unique and extraordinary global career before audiences discovered her on the #RHONY Bravo.



It's time to dust off the diamonds and tiaras because #AVeryCountessChristmas is one stylish night to experience with friends and fans from all over the world via Luann's first live-streamed performance!



A Very Countess Christmas with Luann de Lesseps plays live and in person at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 30, December 2, 3, & 6-9, & 13 at 7:00 PM, with the special live-streamed performance on December 7 at 7:00 PM ET. There is a $120-$190 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Luann. Tickets for the live stream on December 7 are $25 and can be purchased at BroadwayWorld Events HERE



MORE ABOUT COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS

Television personality Luann De Lesseps is an original cast member of one of the most successful franchises in television history, "The Real Housewives of New York." Luann de Lesseps was just ranked the #1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all 46 housewives across all franchised cities, and will star in the upcoming "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," a spin-off featuring various women from "The Real Housewives" franchise, that is set to premiere this fall on Peacock.

The model-turned-Countess has transformed her career as a nurse, author, philanthropist, actress, now into a wildly successful cabaret entertainer. In 2017, Luann made her cabaret debut with #CountessAndFriends, selling out shows across the country including Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City. " Her hit songs "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie," "Girl Code," and "Feelin' Jovani" have been streamed and downloaded tens of millions of times and resulted in her own Pandora station. Luann teamed up with Grammy-Award-winning songwriter/producer Desmond Child (Barbara Streisand, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Ricky Martin) for her dance single "Viva La Diva".

Luann has made many appearances on the TV shows The Today Show, The View, Wendy Williams, Dr. Oz, Access Hollywood, ET, and others. She appeared as a guest star on the popular Hulu show Difficult People, and Law & Order: SVU, alongside Mariska Hargitay.

She is a champion for many charitable organizations, including The American Cancer Society, GLAAD, and ACE Partnership for the Homeless. Luann partnered with The Fortune Society, which supports formerly incarcerated inmates by helping them build a successful life path as they reenter into society.

A mother of two successful artists, Victoria and Noel, Luann currently divides her time between her homes in New York City and the Hamptons, where she is working on her next book after authoring the best-selling book Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance & Flair.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco-system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. Its streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7 pm and 9:45 pm. Late-night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are at 54below.com.