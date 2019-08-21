Pontani and Thirsty Girl Productions Presents The 17th Annual New York Burlesque Festival

The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind in the world, and has attracted sold-out crowds since it's premiere in 2003. This September marks the 17th year for this celebrated event, and producers, Thirsty Girl & Pontani Productions will once again, serve up 4 nights and one afternoon of glitter and glamour in Gotham, with over 120 eye-popping performances from international leading burlesque and variety entertainers at five of NYC's hottest nightclubs. Bringing together over 2,500 enthusiastic audience members who, in addition to enjoying tassels and tail feathers will be entertained by live music, international DJ's, variety and circus performers, burlesque, boylesque, and a shopping boutique where you can try on custom corsets, peruse pasties, hair ornaments, vintage dresses, lingerie and even partake in a pin-up make-over.

Thursday, September 26th tempt your appetite for pleasure at our Thursday night Teaser Party with hostess World Famous *BOB* !This night is sprinkled with performances by over a dozen national and international performers including The Maine Attraction (NYC), Boo Boo Darlin (NYC),Leo Celeste (FL), Honey Dynamite (Canada), Lulu Mon Dieu (CA), The House of Noire (NYC), and more! Visit our elaborate burlesque bazaar, and dance alongside the stars of the show with DJ Momotaro and exclusive members of the media and sponsors of the event at The Bell House in Brooklyn!

Friday, September 27th let the games begin at The Premiere Party at Williamsburg's epic Brooklyn Bowl. This infamous party is hosted by Albert Cadabra (NYC) and Shelly Watson (NYC) and promises a wild melange of the sexy, weird and captivating burlesque performances from around the globe. Performers include: Harvest Moon (SF), UNO (Japan), Peekaboo Pointe (NYC), Faggedy Randy (Seattle)., Sophie D-ishtar (Italy), Puss N Boots (NYC) and more! DJ Fresh Prince of Darkness turns the evening into a late night dance party flanked by some of NYC's hottest go-go dancers.

Saturday, September 28th, put on your top hat n' tails for the Saturday Spectacular at Sony Hall, on 46th Street in NYC! This fabulous space formally known as the legendary burlesque venue The Diamond Horseshoe, is the perfect glamorous setting to experience a magical night of old school burlesque. The event is hosted by the king of comedy Murray Hill (NYC)! Wet your whistle with a set from The Brian Newman Quartet as well as featured performances from Julie Atlas Muz (NYC) Kitten N Lou (NOLA), Izohnny (Portland), Bonita Bonbon (Japan), Angie Pontani (NYC), The Evil Hate Monkey (NYC), Violette Coquette (Canada) and more! This is truly a luscious night, not to be missed.

Sunday September 30th, join us from 2pm-6pm, for The Burlesque Bazaar , Legends Panel and Showcase at The Tippler in Chelsea! The Burlesque Bazaar is FREE and filled with over a dozen amazing vendors, a burlesque showcase with appearances Corvette Le face (NYC), The Evil Hate Monkey, (NYC), Veronica Viper (NYC) and more, plus a question and answer panel with Dr Lucky (New Mexico) and legend of Burlesque, Lovey Goldmine (Las Vegas) who began her performance career in the 1960's and worked everywhere from the Crazy Horse Saloon in Paris to the world famous Losers Night Club.

Sunday, September 30th the festival goes out with one last pomp and circumstance at Manhattan's Le Poisson Rouge, with The Golden Pastie Awards and Super Club Stage Show! Join notorious host Scotty the Blue Bunny & side kick Bradford Scobie AKA Sir Richard Castle and all the performers at this Oscar styled escapade, full of mischievous antics, live performances and an awards ceremony that both honors and pokes fun at the world's finest burlesque performers with a double D sized Golden Pastie for winners. Categories include "Positively perfect posterior" and "Most likely to win RuPaul's Drag Race". Expect stellar performances from Darlinda Just Darlinda (NYC), Delirious Fenix (Brazil), Jonny Nuriel (OR), MF Akynos (NYC), Broody Valentino (NYC) and many more in this evening of hi jinx! And, don't miss the exclusive red carpet walk that kicks off the night!

Photo Credit: Michael Blase





