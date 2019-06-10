Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' with Jessica Fontana on her Upcoming Cutting Room Concert

Sometimes when you are a talented actor and just happened to be married to a newly minted Tony Award Winner, people might overlook that you, too, have a song in your heart and show for a stage.

In her upcoming show, WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET, I think Ms. Jessica Fontana is going to make sure that you know what she can do. I had a blast and a lot of laughs with her.

We talk about not only her life, her show, her podcast, but we even go to a weird place in reality TV. Please enjoy my conversation with the ab fab, Jessica Fontana.

Listen to the episode here:

From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

Recent episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud. There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.





Related Articles