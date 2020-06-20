Piano Bar Live! Celebrates The Art Of Drag June 23

Piano man Michael McAssey hosts Piano Bar Live! Celebrating The Art of Drag with co-host Michael Barbieri (NLE's Drag-tastic columnist) on Tuesday, June 23rd at 7:15 pm ET, following New York City's 7 O'Clock Cheer. This week's guests will be Varla Jean Merman, Peter Mac (Judy Garland), Chuck Sweeney (Peggy Lee), Ray DeForest (Doris Dear), Rosetta Stoned, Haley Swindal and our weekly mystery guest!

PBL! is the 2020 MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Award winner for "Show of the Year for excellence in getting the word out about Cabaret and Piano Bar" through live-streams from The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar and Brandy's Piano Bar in 2019.

Join us this TUESDAY, June 23 at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or on PBL!'s new streaming outlet, BroadwayOnDemand.com.

The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.

Varla Jean Merman, the international singing star, actress and chanteuse, is a star of stage, screen and cabaret, as well as the product of the 32-day marriage of Ethel Merman and Ernest Borgnine. She's appeared on Broadway in Chicago; Off Broadway in Lucky Guy, opposite Leslie Jordan; in the feature film Girls Will Be Girls and on television shows such as "Ugly Betty," "Project Runway," "All My Children" and HBO's documentary "Dragtime."

Peter Mac as Judy Garland is an acclaimed and award-winning Judy Garland tribute artist. Now in his seventeenth year as Garland, he's pleased to be performing in Manhattan again. Mac began his tribute to Miss Garland at The Duplex and Rose's Turn piano bars. In 2012, Mickey Rooney and Margaret O'Brien bestowed upon him the "Southern California Motion Picture Council Golden Halo Award For Outstanding Achievement In Live Performances As the Great Judy Garland." Mac has recently performed in Judy Garland: Live! In Concert! at the Producer's Club in NYC.

Chuck Sweeney is a two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award recipient for his slightly off-center homage to the incomparable Peggy Lee. Aside from his solo act he has most recently been working with David Maiocco (Liberace) in their show Lee Squared: An Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee. You'll find them at Leesquared.info and @leesquaredofficial

Doris Dear is a three-time MAC Award winning mid-century modern gal known as "America's Perfect Housewife!" She loves sharing stories of growing up with her perfect parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. So come along with Doris Dear on her journey and hear some beloved stories, songs from the great American songbook, learn some fun facts and discover new ideas on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT!

A dancing Hippo from Disney's Fantasia wished to be a real boy, and ever since that fateful day, Rosetta Stoned has been terrorizing New York. She loves the piano bar scene and can't wait be a part of the community. As the Bible says: "...then she shall be stoned."

Broadway's Haley Swindal, who was most recently playing Mama Morton in Chicago has also appeared in Jekyll and Hyde, on tour with White Christmas and Jesus Christ Superstar and at Lincoln Center in The Secret Garden. She has performed in concert at Carnegie Hall alongside Steve Tyrell, acclaimed Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, and under the baton of Steven Reineke with the New York Pops Orchestra. Swindal won a New York Emmy for her appearance on "Kids On Deck" and she recently finished filming the live-action film remake of Anastasia. Off Broadway credits include: Sistas, This One's for the Girls and Out of this World. Her one-woman show, Sing Happy, was performed to sold-out houses at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You