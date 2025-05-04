 tracking pixel
Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION

Natalie Douglas, Mabel Mercer Foundation's Education Director hosts the afternoon

By: May. 04, 2025
The Mabel Mercer Foundation didn’t have Lionel Richie or Simon Cowell as judges on Saturday May 3rd, 2025 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, but it did have all the talent and excitement of the “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol” competition shows. Natalie Douglas, its Education Director, hosted the eighth annual showcase honoring the next generation of American Songbook talent.  The special event, which presented the finalists from New York City’s performing arts high schools, had their performances judged by a group of distinguished industry experts that included Will Friedwald, Elysa Gardner, Jeff Harnar, Mark Hummel, Kimberly Marable, and Sidney Myer.

Natalie Douglas, who usually greets her cabaret and concert audiences with an endearing “Hi Kids,” really had reason to use that intro for this program, which featured 18 extremely talented “kids” from five different New York City high schools. And the winners were John Pitera in first Place, Eva Berney in second Place and Oni Marsalis in third place.

Sponsored by the Adela and Larry Elow Endowment Fund, this initiative inspires teenagers to explore and reinterpret these beloved songs, offering young artists a rare opportunity to connect with America’s rich musical heritage. Cash prizes—$2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second, and $1,000 for third—will be awarded to recognize outstanding talent. In addition, the first-place winner will be invited to perform at the prestigious New York Cabaret Convention in October, providing an extraordinary platform for emerging talent.

Learn more about the Mabel Mercer Foundation and their other upcoming events, including the Cabaret Convention, on their website at www.mabelmercer.org

See photos from the night below, snapped by Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Adela & Larry Elow American Songbook H.S. Competition

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Natalie Douglas

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
KT Sullivan

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Jon Weber, Music Director

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Hannah Burgess

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Parker Wallace

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Maya Gasper

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Ella Jaffe

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Caden Hernandez

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Nia O'Loughlin

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Reed Harris Butts

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Sherell Grace Hubahib

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Charm-Vida Perez

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Henry Pergola

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Dash Osipova

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Mariama Diop

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Lincoln DePietro

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Oni Marsalis

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Jackie Wagner

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Madeline Gonzalez

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
John Piitera

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Eva Berney

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Luz Velasquez, 2024 1st place winner

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
John Pitera, 1st place

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
John Pitera & KT Sullivan

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Mark Hummel, Jeff Harnar, Sidney Myer, Will Friedwald

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Jason Martin & KT Sullivan

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Billy Joe Young & Natalie Douglas

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Tom D'Angora, Richard Ridge, Eda Sorokoff, Michael D'Angora

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image
Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION Image



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

