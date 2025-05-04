Photos: Winner Chosen at Mabel Mercer Foundation's AMERICAN SONGBOOK H.S. COMPETITION

The Mabel Mercer Foundation didn’t have Lionel Richie or Simon Cowell as judges on Saturday May 3rd, 2025 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, but it did have all the talent and excitement of the “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol” competition shows. Natalie Douglas, its Education Director, hosted the eighth annual showcase honoring the next generation of American Songbook talent. The special event, which presented the finalists from New York City’s performing arts high schools, had their performances judged by a group of distinguished industry experts that included Will Friedwald, Elysa Gardner, Jeff Harnar, Mark Hummel, Kimberly Marable, and Sidney Myer.

Natalie Douglas, who usually greets her cabaret and concert audiences with an endearing “Hi Kids,” really had reason to use that intro for this program, which featured 18 extremely talented “kids” from five different New York City high schools. And the winners were John Pitera in first Place, Eva Berney in second Place and Oni Marsalis in third place.

Sponsored by the Adela and Larry Elow Endowment Fund, this initiative inspires teenagers to explore and reinterpret these beloved songs, offering young artists a rare opportunity to connect with America’s rich musical heritage. Cash prizes—$2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second, and $1,000 for third—will be awarded to recognize outstanding talent. In addition, the first-place winner will be invited to perform at the prestigious New York Cabaret Convention in October, providing an extraordinary platform for emerging talent.

Learn more about the Mabel Mercer Foundation and their other upcoming events, including the Cabaret Convention, on their website at www.mabelmercer.org

See photos from the night below, snapped by Stephen Sorokoff



Adela & Larry Elow American Songbook H.S. Competition



Natalie Douglas



KT Sullivan



Jon Weber, Music Director



Hannah Burgess



Parker Wallace



Maya Gasper



Ella Jaffe



Caden Hernandez



Nia O'Loughlin



Reed Harris Butts



Sherell Grace Hubahib



Charm-Vida Perez



Henry Pergola



Dash Osipova



Mariama Diop



Lincoln DePietro



Oni Marsalis



Jackie Wagner



Madeline Gonzalez



John Piitera



Eva Berney



Luz Velasquez, 2024 1st place winner



John Pitera, 1st place



John Pitera & KT Sullivan



Mark Hummel, Jeff Harnar, Sidney Myer, Will Friedwald



Jason Martin & KT Sullivan



Billy Joe Young & Natalie Douglas



Tom D'Angora, Richard Ridge, Eda Sorokoff, Michael D'Angora



Laurie Beechman Theatre