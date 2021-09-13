Photos: THIS IS THE TIME Benefit Concert at Green Room 42
The show took place Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m.
THIS IS THE TIME: A Benefit Concert featuring the music of Billy Joel took place Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42.
Check out photos from the event below!
Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an "all kids" Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.
The performers included Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour); Sway Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, HBO's Succession); Fallyn, Isabelle 'Zabel' Gottfried; Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Bella Retter; Matteo Russo; Myles Santiago; Sylvia Smith; and Anika, Amaya (Annie, The King & I), and Adriana (The King & I) Braganza.
The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; Executive Producers Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr; with music supervision by Henry Aronson and stage manager Michael T. Clarkston.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Amanda Swickle kicks off the show
Avery Rehl
Avery Rehl
Myles Santiago
Myles Santiago
Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr
The Braganza Sisters- Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza
Anika Braganza
Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza
Sylvia Smith
Sylvia Smith
Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried
Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried
Sylvia Smith and Marquise Neal
Avery Rehl, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Matteo Russo
Marquise Neal, Amanda Swickle and Bella Retter
Myles Santiago, Sway Bhatia, Sylvia Smith, Marquise Neal, Amanda Swickle, Bella Retter, Victoria Csatay, Isabella Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Matteo Russo
Isabelle Gottfried and Avery Rehl
Marquise Neal, Bella Retter and Matteo Russo
Myles Santiago
Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Victoria Csatay, Amanda Swickle and Adriana Braganza
Victoria Csatay and Thommie Retter
Becca Retter, Liza Retter, Bella Retter and Thommie Retter
Avery Rehl, Dolly Fox, Donnie Kehr and Isabelle Gottfried
Thommie Retter, Victoria Csatay, Marquise Neal and Bella Retter
Sway Bhatia, Amanda Swickle, Victoria Csatay and Bella Retter
Bella Retter, Matteo Russo, Victoria Csatay and Marquise Neal
Bella Retter, Matteo Russo, Sway Bhatia, Victoria Csatay and Marquise Neal
Henry Aronson, Amanda Swickle and Michael T. Clarkston
Isabelle Gottfried and Cori Gardner
Sway Bhatia, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Adriana Braganza
Sylvia Smith, Sway Bhatia, Isabelle Gottfried, Victoria Csatay and Amanda Swickle
Isabelle Gottfried and Amanda Swickle
Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Cori Gardner
Isabelle Gottfried, Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Cori Gardner
Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Victoria Csatay
Orit Swickle, Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr