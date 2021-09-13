Photos: THIS IS THE TIME Benefit Concert at Green Room 42

THIS IS THE TIME: A Benefit Concert featuring the music of Billy Joel took place Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42.

Check out photos from the event below!

Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an "all kids" Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.

The performers included Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour); Sway Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, HBO's Succession); Fallyn, Isabelle 'Zabel' Gottfried; Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Bella Retter; Matteo Russo; Myles Santiago; Sylvia Smith; and Anika, Amaya (Annie, The King & I), and Adriana (The King & I) Braganza.

The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; Executive Producers Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr; with music supervision by Henry Aronson and stage manager Michael T. Clarkston.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Amanda Swickle kicks off the show



Sway Bhatia



Myles Santiago



Amanda Swickle



Matteo Russo



Bella Retter



Henry Aronson



Donnie Kehr



Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr



Donnie Kehr



Victoria Csatay



The Braganza Sisters- Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza



Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza



Marquise Neal



Sylvia Smith



Isabelle Gottfried



Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried



Sylvia Smith and Marquise Neal



Avery Rehl, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Matteo Russo



Marquise Neal, Amanda Swickle and Bella Retter



Myles Santiago, Sway Bhatia, Sylvia Smith, Marquise Neal, Amanda Swickle, Bella Retter, Victoria Csatay, Isabella Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Matteo Russo



Isabelle Gottfried and Avery Rehl



Marquise Neal, Bella Retter and Matteo Russo



Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Victoria Csatay, Amanda Swickle and Adriana Braganza



Victoria Csatay and Thommie Retter



Becca Retter, Liza Retter, Bella Retter and Thommie Retter



Avery Rehl, Dolly Fox, Donnie Kehr and Isabelle Gottfried



Thommie Retter, Victoria Csatay, Marquise Neal and Bella Retter



Sway Bhatia, Amanda Swickle, Victoria Csatay and Bella Retter



Bella Retter, Matteo Russo, Victoria Csatay and Marquise Neal



Bella Retter, Matteo Russo, Sway Bhatia, Victoria Csatay and Marquise Neal



Henry Aronson, Amanda Swickle and Michael T. Clarkston



Isabelle Gottfried and Cori Gardner



Sway Bhatia, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Adriana Braganza



Sylvia Smith, Sway Bhatia, Isabelle Gottfried, Victoria Csatay and Amanda Swickle



Isabelle Gottfried and Amanda Swickle



Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Cori Gardner



Isabelle Gottfried, Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Cori Gardner



Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Victoria Csatay



Orit Swickle, Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr