Photos: THIS IS THE TIME Benefit Concert at Green Room 42

The show took place Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Sep. 13, 2021  

THIS IS THE TIME: A Benefit Concert featuring the music of Billy Joel took place Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42.

Check out photos from the event below!

Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an "all kids" Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.

The performers included Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour); Sway Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, HBO's Succession); Fallyn, Isabelle 'Zabel' Gottfried; Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Bella Retter; Matteo Russo; Myles Santiago; Sylvia Smith; and Anika, Amaya (Annie, The King & I), and Adriana (The King & I) Braganza.

The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; Executive Producers Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr; with music supervision by Henry Aronson and stage manager Michael T. Clarkston.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Amanda Swickle kicks off the show

Avery Rehl

Avery Rehl

Sway Bhatia

Sway Bhatia

Myles Santiago

Myles Santiago

Amanda Swickle

Amanda Swickle

Matteo Russo

Matteo Russo

Bella Retter

Bella Retter

Henry Aronson

Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr

Amanda Swickle and Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr

Henry Aronson

Victoria Csatay

Victoria Csatay

The Braganza Sisters- Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza

Adriana Braganza

Amaya Braganza

Anika Braganza

Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza and Anika Braganza

Marquise Neal

Marquise Neal

Sylvia Smith

Sylvia Smith

Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried

Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried

Amanda Swickle and Isabelle Gottfried

Amanda Swickle

Sylvia Smith and Marquise Neal

Avery Rehl, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Matteo Russo

Marquise Neal, Amanda Swickle and Bella Retter

Myles Santiago, Sway Bhatia, Sylvia Smith, Marquise Neal, Amanda Swickle, Bella Retter, Victoria Csatay, Isabella Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Adriana Braganza, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Matteo Russo

Isabelle Gottfried and Avery Rehl

Marquise Neal, Bella Retter and Matteo Russo

Myles Santiago

Isabelle Gottfried, Avery Rehl, Victoria Csatay, Amanda Swickle and Adriana Braganza

Sway Bhatia

Victoria Csatay and Thommie Retter

Becca Retter, Liza Retter, Bella Retter and Thommie Retter

Avery Rehl, Dolly Fox, Donnie Kehr and Isabelle Gottfried

Thommie Retter, Victoria Csatay, Marquise Neal and Bella Retter

Sway Bhatia, Amanda Swickle, Victoria Csatay and Bella Retter

Bella Retter, Matteo Russo, Victoria Csatay and Marquise Neal

Bella Retter, Matteo Russo, Sway Bhatia, Victoria Csatay and Marquise Neal

Henry Aronson, Amanda Swickle and Michael T. Clarkston

Isabelle Gottfried and Cori Gardner

Sway Bhatia, Amaya Braganza, Anika Braganza and Adriana Braganza

Sylvia Smith, Sway Bhatia, Isabelle Gottfried, Victoria Csatay and Amanda Swickle

Isabelle Gottfried and Amanda Swickle

Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Cori Gardner

Isabelle Gottfried, Donnie Kehr, Amanda Swickle and Cori Gardner

Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Victoria Csatay

Orit Swickle, Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy