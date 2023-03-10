Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Katrina Lenk and George Abud Return To Birdland

The concert featured AJ Luca on piano, Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Dan Berkery on drums, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Harvey Valdes on guitar.

Mar. 10, 2023  

George Abud and Katrina Lenk thrilled a sold-out Birdland audience with a return engagement of their sold-out 2019 debut show, featuring a new selection of sizzling songs from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Betty Carter, Jacques Brel, Marlene Dietrich, Umm Kulthum, and many more. Along with with AJ Luca on piano, Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Dan Berkery on drums, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Harvey Valdes on guitar, the duo brought a dreamy, madcap soirée of talk and tunes.

Check out the photos below!

Katrina Lenk has had the good fortune to be in several Broadway shows: The Miracle Worker, Spider-man: Turn Off the Dark (Arachne), Once the Musical (Reza), Indecent (Manke), Company (Bobbie), and The Band's Visit (Dina) for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards. TV/Film work includes a stint on the final season of "Ozark," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Tommy," and "The Good Fight." She has played in many bands: Mabel Mabel (Chicago), Reyna Larson and the Whereabouts (LA), Dave Ramont, Carousel Beach, sung at the Dresden Room with the dear departed Marty and his beloved Elayne, and created her own theatrical pop performance art band moxy phinx. She met George three hundred years ago, when she joined the off-Broadway production of The Band's Visit. Since then, they have made music and wreaked havoc in many places: Jordan, the Negev Desert, Midtown, Miami, Washington D.C., Midtown...and she is thrilled he wants to make and wreak more.

George Abud is a proud Arab-American artist, fresh off the new musical Cornelia Street at the Atlantic Theater starring Norbert Leo Butz. Broadway: The Band's Visit starring Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording); The Visit starring Chita Rivera & Roger Rees (OBC Recording). Off-Broadway: Nerd Face in Emojiland (Drama Desk nom., OOBC Recording; The Duke on 42nd); The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui alongside Raúl Esparza, Nathan the Wise opposite F. Murray Abraham, Ibsen's Peer Gynt, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Allegro directed by John Doyle (Classic Stage Company); Lolita, My Love opposite Robert Sella (York Theatre Company). Regional: Filippo Marinetti in Lempicka directed by Rachel Chavkin (Craig Noel Award nom., La Jolla Playhouse); Lewis Chapman in August Rush directed by John Doyle (Paramount Theatre); Charlie Davenport in Annie Get Your Gun directed by Sarna Lapine (Bay Street Theater); Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Geva Theatre Center). He is thrilled as always to be making art with one of his favorite and most beloved friends, Katrina, celebrating all the fun they've had over the years.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



