Photos: Karen Mason Celebrates CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! At Birdland

The show featured direction by Barry Kleinbort, with musical direction by Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass.

Dec. 21, 2022  

Birdland presents the return of Karen Mason, who stormed the stage with her legendary Christmas show on December 19. "Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!" showcases Karen's unique interpretations of old and new holiday classics, including a slinky arrangement of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," a heartfelt "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and many more. The show featured direction by Barry Kleinbort, with musical direction by Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass.

Karen Mason was recently seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's "Halston" on Netflix. On tour, was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; "Monotony" singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway. In regional theater, Karen starred in Chasing Rainbows (Paper Mill Playhouse), A Christmas Story as Miss Shields; White Christmas (St. Louis Muni Opera); Side by Side by Sondheim (Coconut Grove Playhouse in Florida); Gypsy (Sundance Theatre in California); Company (Huntington Theatre in Boston). Off-Broadway, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And The World Goes 'Round. She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, and was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won 3 Bistro Awards. Her eight recordings include the single "It's About Time," written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC Award-winning Right Here/ Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When the Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days (featuring the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song "Hold Me"); and Not So Simply Broadway. Also, Wonderland (original cast); the film Jeffrey (Varese Sarabande); Wonderful Town (JAY Records); the cast album of And The World Goes 'Round (RCA Victor).

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

