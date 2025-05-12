Photos: Frank Dain's A CELEBRATION 24 YEARS IN THE MAKING! at Don't Tell Mama

The show, back on 5/29, celebrates the release of his new album I'VE HAD A LOVE
On Wednesday May 7, 2025, singer Frank Dain brought his show A Celebration: 24 Years in the Making! to midtown Manhattan hotspot Don’t Tell Mama. The show celebrates the release of his new album, I’ve Had a Love, which is dedicated to his late partner of 33 years. (Read a Q&A with Dain on the new album here.)
At the DTM show, he was joined by Music Director Kathleen Landis on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Peter Calo on guitar. The show was directed by Lennie Watts.
Below, see photos from the May 7th show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Learn more about Frank Dain on his website at frankdain.com
A Celebration: 24 Years in the Making! will return for an encore performance on Thursday May 29 at 7 pm. Tickets are available on Don’t Tell Mama’s website here. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 minimum (must include two drinks). Don’t Tell Mama is a cash only venue.
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Peter Calo. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Boots Maleson on bass. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Music Director Kathleen Landis. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Frank Dain. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
