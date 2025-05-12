Photos: Frank Dain's A CELEBRATION 24 YEARS IN THE MAKING! at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday May 7, 2025, singer Frank Dain brought his show A Celebration: 24 Years in the Making! to midtown Manhattan hotspot Don’t Tell Mama. The show celebrates the release of his new album, I’ve Had a Love, which is dedicated to his late partner of 33 years. (Read a Q&A with Dain on the new album here.)

At the DTM show, he was joined by Music Director Kathleen Landis on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Peter Calo on guitar. The show was directed by Lennie Watts.

Below, see photos from the May 7th show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn more about Frank Dain on his website at frankdain.com

A Celebration: 24 Years in the Making! will return for an encore performance on Thursday May 29 at 7 pm. Tickets are available on Don’t Tell Mama’s website here. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 minimum (must include two drinks). Don’t Tell Mama is a cash only venue.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!