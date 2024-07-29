News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 54 SINGS ANIMATION at 54 Below

The cast featured Audrey Bennett, Swayam Bhatia, Maya Jade Frank and more.

By: Jul. 29, 2024
Performers and creators Joshua Turchin and Thomas Sanders proudly presented a celebration of the best of musical animation at 54 Below on July 25 at 7:00 pm.

The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of songs from favorite musical animated television including Steven Universe, Hazbin Hotel, and Disney favorites. The cast featured: Audrey Bennett (Disney's Frozen OBC, Amelie OBC, Adventure Time), Swayam Bhatia (Really Rosie, Succession, Mighty Ducks Game Changers, Zombies 4), Maya Jade Frank (Evita, Mary Poppins), Ellis Gage (James And The Giant Peach world premiere, White Rose), Caroline Huerta (Stranger Sings), Alyssa Jaffe (Fiddler On The Roof), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Les Mis, Grey House, Appropriate, Fancy Nancy), Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada's Got Talent, The Perfect Fit), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, Secret Garden), Thomas Sanders (Hamster and Gretel, Phineas and Ferb), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl). The band included Joshua Turchin (piano), Neal Rosenthal (guitar), Dave D’aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Joshua Turchin.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson.

Joshua Turchin, Thomas Sanders

Audrey Bennett, Maya Jade Frank, Alyssa Jaffe, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Ariel Neydavoud, Thomas Sanders, Ellis Gage, Joshua Turchin, Caroline Huerta, Terrence Williams Jr., Katherine Lynn-Rose, Swayam Bhatia

Thomas Sanders, Neal Rosenthal, Dave D'aranjo

Alyssa Jaffe, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina

Audrey Bennett

Ariel Neydavoud

Thomas Sanders, Ellis Gage, AJ Kostromina

Caroline Huerta, Alyssa Jaffe, Audrey Bennett, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina

Mia Sinclair Jenness, Neal Rosenthal, Dave D'aranjo

Caroline Huerta, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina

Joshua Turchin, Caroline Huerta, Thomas Sanders, Neal Rosenthal, Dave D'aranjo

Caroline Huerta, Thomas Sanders, Dave D'aranjo

Katherine Lynn-Rose, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina

Joshua Turchin

Terrence Williams Jr., Dave D'aranjo

Swayam Bhatia, Neal Rosenthal

Maya Jade Frank, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina

Thomas Sanders

Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin, Caroline Huerta, Swayam Bhatia, Ariel Neydavoud, Terrence Williams Jr., Thomas Sanders, Ellis Gage, Maya Jade Frank, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Alyssa Jafe

Caroline Huerta, Joshua Turchin, Swayam Bhatia, Audrey Bennett, Ariel Neydavoud, Terrence Williams Jr., Thomas Sanders, Ellis Gage



