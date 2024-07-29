Photos: 54 SINGS ANIMATION at 54 Below

The cast featured Audrey Bennett, Swayam Bhatia, Maya Jade Frank and more.
Performers and creators Joshua Turchin and Thomas Sanders proudly presented a celebration of the best of musical animation at 54 Below on July 25 at 7:00 pm.
See photos below!
The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of songs from favorite musical animated television including Steven Universe, Hazbin Hotel, and Disney favorites. The cast featured: Audrey Bennett (Disney's Frozen OBC, Amelie OBC, Adventure Time), Swayam Bhatia (Really Rosie, Succession, Mighty Ducks Game Changers, Zombies 4), Maya Jade Frank (Evita, Mary Poppins), Ellis Gage (James And The Giant Peach world premiere, White Rose), Caroline Huerta (Stranger Sings), Alyssa Jaffe (Fiddler On The Roof), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Les Mis, Grey House, Appropriate, Fancy Nancy), Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada's Got Talent, The Perfect Fit), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, Secret Garden), Thomas Sanders (Hamster and Gretel, Phineas and Ferb), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl). The band included Joshua Turchin (piano), Neal Rosenthal (guitar), Dave D’aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).
Musical Direction and Arrangements by Joshua Turchin.
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson.
Joshua Turchin, Thomas Sanders
Audrey Bennett, Maya Jade Frank, Alyssa Jaffe, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Ariel Neydavoud, Thomas Sanders, Ellis Gage, Joshua Turchin, Caroline Huerta, Terrence Williams Jr., Katherine Lynn-Rose, Swayam Bhatia
Thomas Sanders, Neal Rosenthal, Dave D'aranjo
Alyssa Jaffe, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina
Ariel Neydavoud
Thomas Sanders, Ellis Gage, AJ Kostromina
Caroline Huerta, Alyssa Jaffe, Audrey Bennett, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina
Mia Sinclair Jenness, Neal Rosenthal, Dave D'aranjo
Caroline Huerta, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina
Joshua Turchin, Caroline Huerta, Thomas Sanders, Neal Rosenthal, Dave D'aranjo
Caroline Huerta, Thomas Sanders, Dave D'aranjo
Katherine Lynn-Rose, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina
Terrence Williams Jr., Dave D'aranjo
Swayam Bhatia, Neal Rosenthal
Maya Jade Frank, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Dave D'aranjo, AJ Kostromina
Joshua Turchin, Caroline Huerta, Swayam Bhatia, Ariel Neydavoud, Terrence Williams Jr., Thomas Sanders, Ellis Gage, Maya Jade Frank, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Alyssa Jafe
Caroline Huerta, Joshua Turchin, Swayam Bhatia, Audrey Bennett, Ariel Neydavoud, Terrence Williams Jr., Thomas Sanders, Ellis Gage
Videos