Photos: 54 SINGS ANIMATION at 54 Below

Performers and creators Joshua Turchin and Thomas Sanders proudly presented a celebration of the best of musical animation at 54 Below on July 25 at 7:00 pm.

See photos below!

The packed house enjoyed electrifying performances of songs from favorite musical animated television including Steven Universe, Hazbin Hotel, and Disney favorites. The cast featured: Audrey Bennett (Disney's Frozen OBC, Amelie OBC, Adventure Time), Swayam Bhatia (Really Rosie, Succession, Mighty Ducks Game Changers, Zombies 4), Maya Jade Frank (Evita, Mary Poppins), Ellis Gage (James And The Giant Peach world premiere, White Rose), Caroline Huerta (Stranger Sings), Alyssa Jaffe (Fiddler On The Roof), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Les Mis, Grey House, Appropriate, Fancy Nancy), Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada's Got Talent, The Perfect Fit), Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, Secret Garden), Thomas Sanders (Hamster and Gretel, Phineas and Ferb), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), and Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl). The band included Joshua Turchin (piano), Neal Rosenthal (guitar), Dave D’aranjo (bass), and AJ Kostromina (drums).

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Joshua Turchin.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson.

