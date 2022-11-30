Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup
For the month of November we have been looking at special artists in cabaret. Here they all are, in one place.
Photos by Stephen Mosher; visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.
As we wrap our 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude, I'd like to take one brief paragraph to acknowledge the people who made it possible. I am most grateful to the artists who said yes to the invitation to be in the series - some folks said no, either verbally or with silence, so the people who came on board really do have my deepest thanks. Rob Diamond and Nicole Rosky didn't just say ok when they heard about the project, they said, "Who do you need us to get for you?" and that speaks volumes about commitment and support. Richard Jay-Alexander had some great ideas that he passed on through Rob, and they were appreciated, sincerely. I had no budget for stylists, so some folks provided their own, and there were also some volunteer stylists/makeup artists: Evy Drew, Steven Brian Harris, Jennifer Houston, Nathan Johnson, and Noel Martinez - these artists were a blessing and no mistake. Robbie Rozelle volunteered his help with photo retouching, since my skillset in that area is limited, and Jennifer Houston provided incredible gourmet baked goods for the craft service table at the Chita Rivera shoot (as well as a little photo retouching, too). Rosie Bentinck set up the Chita Rivera shoot, while Cathy Brighenti arranged the Betty Buckley shoot, both to my deepest gratitude. And I thank my husband, Pat Dwyer, for putting up with the unending parade of photo shoots through our home, and for helping me schlepp all the equipment for the two shoots that took place on location. Working on this project has been one of the joys of my career, and I feel very grateful for the opportunity and assistance. Thank you to all the artists who, by being a part of it, made me feel, for a few minutes, like an artist myself. I feel very humble. --S. Mosher
Below can be seen some unseen photos from these photoshoots, with links to each article in the series 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude.
Day One: Marissa Rosen - The Pillar Of Strength - Article HERE.
Day Two: Mauricio Martinez - The Leading Man - Article HERE.
Day Three: Julie Benko and Jason Yeager -The Basherts - Article HERE.
Day Four: The Curators - Article HERE.
Scott Coulter - The Impressario
Jamie deRoy - The Talent Scout
Kevin Ferg - The New Kid On The Block
Deborah Grace Winer - The Authority
Day Five: Marc Tumminelli - The Head of the Class - Article HERE.
Day Six: Natalie Douglas - The Teller of Truth - Article HERE.
Day Seven: The Birdland Four - Article HERE.
Matt Baker - The Renaissance Man
Jim Caruso - The Front Man
Susie Mosher - The Funny Girl
Billy Stritch - The Piano Man
Day Eight: Ari Axelrod - The Trailblazer - Article HERE.
Day Nine: Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca - The Parental Units - Article HERE.
Day Ten: The Drinkwater Brothers - The Next Big Thing - Article HERE.
Day Eleven: Carole J. Bufford - The Diva - Article HERE.
Day Twelve: The Logical Family - Article HERE.
Meg Flather - The Big Sister
Robbie Rozelle - The Guncle
Day Thirteen: The Mavens - Article HERE.
Karen Mason - The Star
KT Sullivan - The Arbiter
Day Fourteen: Blaine Alden Krauss - The Rock Star - Article HERE.
Day Fifteen: The Virtuosi - Article HERE.
Yasuhiko Fukuoka
Sean Harkness
Don Kelly
Marissa Licata
Darnell White
Day Sixteen: Sidney Myer and Tanya Moberly - The Champions - Article HERE.
Day Seventeen: Julie Halston - The Queen of Comedy - Article HERE.
Day Eighteen: The Supporting Cast - Article HERE.
Joanne Halev - The Fashion Plate
Sue Matsuki - The Patroness
Dorian Woodruff - The Connoisseur
Day Nineteen: Orfeh and Andy Karl- The Cool Kids - Article HERE.
Day Twenty: Amy Jo Jackson - The Original - Article HERE.
Day Twenty-One: Lauren Marcus -The Drama Queen - Article HERE.
Day Twenty-Two: Donna McKechnie - The Light - Article HERE.
Day Twenty-Three: Christine Andreas - The Chanteuse - Article HERE.
Day Twenty-Four: Betty Buckley - The Troubadour - Article HERE.
Day Twenty-Five: Arielle Jacobs & J.J. Caruncho - The Soul Mates - Article HERE.
Day Twenty-Six: Ben Moss - The Boy Wonder - Article HERE.
Day Twenty-Seven: Joanna Gleason & Chris Sarandon, Aaron David Gleason & Stacey Bone Gleason - The Legacy - Article HERE.
Day Twenty-Eight: The Classics - Article HERE.
Penny Fuller - The Actress
Anita Gillette - The Spitfire
Lee Roy Reams - The Raconteur
Vivan Reed - The Force of Nature
Day Twenty-Nine: The Future - Article HERE.
Ben Bogen - The Open Book
Jaime Cepero - The Whirling Dervish
Ava Nicole Frances - The Diva In Training
Ben Jones - The Voice
Jess LeProtto - The Diamond
Jonathan Savage - The Storyteller
Kuhoo Verma - The Spirit Guide
Leslee Warren - The Lady
Khalifa White - The Ball of Fire
Maria Wirries and Matt SanGiovanni - The Artists
Day Thirty: Chita Rivera - The Last Word - Article HERE.
November 30, 2022
After thirty days, we conclude the Broadway World Cabaret look at artists for whom our team feels thanks. Here they all are, together, with some thanks of our own.
