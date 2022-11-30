Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

For the month of November we have been looking at special artists in cabaret. Here they all are, in one place.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup Photos by Stephen Mosher; visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

As we wrap our 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude, I'd like to take one brief paragraph to acknowledge the people who made it possible. I am most grateful to the artists who said yes to the invitation to be in the series - some folks said no, either verbally or with silence, so the people who came on board really do have my deepest thanks. Rob Diamond and Nicole Rosky didn't just say ok when they heard about the project, they said, "Who do you need us to get for you?" and that speaks volumes about commitment and support. Richard Jay-Alexander had some great ideas that he passed on through Rob, and they were appreciated, sincerely. I had no budget for stylists, so some folks provided their own, and there were also some volunteer stylists/makeup artists: Evy Drew, Steven Brian Harris, Jennifer Houston, Nathan Johnson, and Noel Martinez - these artists were a blessing and no mistake. Robbie Rozelle volunteered his help with photo retouching, since my skillset in that area is limited, and Jennifer Houston provided incredible gourmet baked goods for the craft service table at the Chita Rivera shoot (as well as a little photo retouching, too). Rosie Bentinck set up the Chita Rivera shoot, while Cathy Brighenti arranged the Betty Buckley shoot, both to my deepest gratitude. And I thank my husband, Pat Dwyer, for putting up with the unending parade of photo shoots through our home, and for helping me schlepp all the equipment for the two shoots that took place on location. Working on this project has been one of the joys of my career, and I feel very grateful for the opportunity and assistance. Thank you to all the artists who, by being a part of it, made me feel, for a few minutes, like an artist myself. I feel very humble. --S. Mosher

Below can be seen some unseen photos from these photoshoots, with links to each article in the series 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude.

Day One: Marissa Rosen - The Pillar Of Strength - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Two: Mauricio Martinez - The Leading Man - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Three: Julie Benko and Jason Yeager -The Basherts - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Four: The Curators - Article HERE.

Scott Coulter - The Impressario

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Jamie deRoy - The Talent Scout

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Kevin Ferg - The New Kid On The Block

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Deborah Grace Winer - The Authority

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Five: Marc Tumminelli - The Head of the Class - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Six: Natalie Douglas - The Teller of Truth - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Seven: The Birdland Four - Article HERE.

Matt Baker - The Renaissance Man

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Jim Caruso - The Front Man

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Susie Mosher - The Funny Girl

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Billy Stritch - The Piano Man


Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Eight: Ari Axelrod - The Trailblazer - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Nine: Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca - The Parental Units - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Ten: The Drinkwater Brothers - The Next Big Thing - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Eleven: Carole J. Bufford - The Diva - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twelve: The Logical Family - Article HERE.

Meg Flather - The Big Sister

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Robbie Rozelle - The Guncle

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Thirteen: The Mavens - Article HERE.

Karen Mason - The Star

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

KT Sullivan - The Arbiter

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Fourteen: Blaine Alden Krauss - The Rock Star - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Fifteen: The Virtuosi - Article HERE.

Yasuhiko Fukuoka

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Sean Harkness

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Don Kelly

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Marissa Licata

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Darnell White

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Sixteen: Sidney Myer and Tanya Moberly - The Champions - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Seventeen: Julie Halston - The Queen of Comedy - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Eighteen: The Supporting Cast - Article HERE.

Joanne Halev - The Fashion Plate

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Sue Matsuki - The Patroness

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Dorian Woodruff - The Connoisseur

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Nineteen: Orfeh and Andy Karl- The Cool Kids - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty: Amy Jo Jackson - The Original - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-One: Lauren Marcus -The Drama Queen - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-Two: Donna McKechnie - The Light - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-Three: Christine Andreas - The Chanteuse - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-Four: Betty Buckley - The Troubadour - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-Five: Arielle Jacobs & J.J. Caruncho - The Soul Mates - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-Six: Ben Moss - The Boy Wonder - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-Seven: Joanna Gleason & Chris Sarandon, Aaron David Gleason & Stacey Bone Gleason - The Legacy - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-Eight: The Classics - Article HERE.

Penny Fuller - The Actress

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Anita Gillette - The Spitfire

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Lee Roy Reams - The Raconteur

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Vivan Reed - The Force of Nature

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Twenty-Nine: The Future - Article HERE.

Ben Bogen - The Open Book

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Jaime Cepero - The Whirling Dervish

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Ava Nicole Frances - The Diva In Training

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Ben Jones - The Voice

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Jess LeProtto - The Diamond

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Jonathan Savage - The Storyteller

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Kuhoo Verma - The Spirit Guide

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Leslee Warren - The Lady

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Khalifa White - The Ball of Fire

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Maria Wirries and Matt SanGiovanni - The Artists

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Day Thirty: Chita Rivera - The Last Word - Article HERE.

Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final RoundupPhotos: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude Final Roundup
November 30, 2022

After thirty days, we conclude the Broadway World Cabaret look at artists for whom our team feels thanks. Here they all are, together, with some thanks of our own.
Review: MALTBY AND SHIRE: REVUE # 3 at 54 Below Is Heaven On The WayReview: MALTBY AND SHIRE: REVUE # 3 at 54 Below Is Heaven On The Way
November 30, 2022

After groundbreaking and life-changing revues Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever, Maltby and Shire have made a start on REVUE #3
Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirty - The Last WordFeature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Thirty - The Last Word
November 30, 2022

Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the Lady, the Legend, THE LAST WORD.
Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Nine - The FutureFeature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Nine - The Future
November 29, 2022

Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the work of ten artists we refer to, simply, as THE FUTURE.
Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Closes Out Spectacular First Season at Dizzy's Club With ALWAYS, IRVING BERLINReview: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Closes Out Spectacular First Season at Dizzy's Club With ALWAYS, IRVING BERLIN
November 28, 2022

Deborah Grace Winer has done it again: ALWAYS, IRVING BERLIN was the perfect way to close out the first season of SONGBOOK SUNDAYS.
share