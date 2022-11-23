Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Chanteuse

Christine Andreas - The Chanteuse

What we see in the nightclubs of the world is a patchwork quilt of genres that make up the cabaret and concert industry. There are influences from the worlds of jazz and blues, there are the musical comedy shows, the drag and burlesque acts, comics, magicians, storytellers, poets, crooners, and a list that goes on and on. One of the biggest influences of the art form is the styles of performing that came out of European countries during the first half of the last century. Consider the fascination that people have with the Kabarett artists of Germany and the Chanteuses of France - the contribution of these two periods in European live entertainment has been invaluable to the world of cabaret.

Nobody knows that better than Christine Andreas.

Christine Andreas approaches her club acts from a place that is one hundred percent her. There are no outside influences guiding the Tony Award nominee when she puts together a new act: the one driving force in Christine's storytelling journey is her own artistic vision - and everything Christine Andreas does is done with artistic vision. From the theme of a show to the curation of the material, from the exploration into the research and the subtext of each lyric to the visceral performances during which Christine commands the stage and fills the room with the palpable energy of a woman who is invested to the deepest place of her being, every moment of a Christine Andreas show is intelligent, intellectual, emotional, and empowered. With her crystaline voice, cool Patrician beauty, and delicious degree of bawdy, Christine Andreas takes her audience on a voyage of purest adventure that satisfies, nurtures, and inebriates. She is a Piaf for today.

In fact, Piaf is appropriate for Christine, as La Môme has been one of Ms. Andreas's most successful artistic associations. With a live show and CD under her belt, Christine Andreas took to the movie set, creating a DVD version of PIAF - NO REGRETS, alongside her beloved husband and Musical Director, Martin Silvestri, and directed by stepdaughter Emilie Silvestri. It's a family creation, which is one of the reasons the film is as good as it is. You see, aside from being one of the great artists of the cabaret stage, Christine Andreas is a great family girl. She is devoted to her son, Mac (who can often be seen at her shows, as hearing his mom sing is one of his favorite things, ever), and the work relationship she shares with Martin is a true partnership on every level, always yielding impressive quality control and immaculate artistry that resonates with both of their vibrations, to say nothing of the joy to be gained by observing their chemistry and devotion during their onstage time together.

Christine Andreas is an artist who cannot do halfway. She knows only how to drive straight into the story, right into the art, and emerge triumphant, every time, with a full bloom in her hand, much to the benefit of the people in the seats out front who were lucky and smart enough to get a ticket.

Christine is joined in her photos by the loves of her life, her son, Mac, and her husband, Martin Silvestri.

