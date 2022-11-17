Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Seventeen - The Queen Of Comedy

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway World Cabaret continues its series about the artists for whom our team is grateful.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Julie Halston - The Queen of Comedy

One of the most original voices in the industry, Julie Halston has been entertaining from the cabaret stage for more years than a lady cares to have brought up in casual conversation. An actress of acclaim who has worked extensively on Broadway, off-Broadway, and around the country, Julie Halston has had a long time association with the incomparable Charles Busch, who has penned many a character in many a play for Halston, who was a founding member of his Theatre In Limbo. In spite of these theatrical ventures and efforts in front of the film and television cameras, Julie Halston always returns to the nightclub stage, most frequently, these days, at Birdland, where her comedy shows always sell out, usually within days of going on sale. Julie's comedy sets are a combination of her musings on her own life, her opinions on society, and her readings of real-life writings by other people. There are wedding announcements, magazine articles, and anything else that might strike her fancy, like a recent deep dive into a Catechism manual, or her legendary "Dear Ann Landers" monologue. During the quarantine and show business shutdown, Julie created Virtual Halston, a Zoom chat program that allowed her to talk to her famous friends, sending her signature brand of humor out into the world to entertain fans old and new during the difficult time. Julie Halston is a whiz with voices, she has physical presence that cannot be bought, natural timing that comics law awake nights dreaming of, and, now, she has a Tony Award for her work with causes in which she believes, most prominently the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. No other is like Julie Halston, she is a true blue One and Only and it feels like, with all she's already done, she's just getting started. There is greatness on the way for this already great lady, it's in the air.

There should always be more Julie Halston.

And tanning salons.

Read the Broadway World Cabaret review of Julie Halston's 2020 show HERE and her 2022 show HERE.

Julie's online presence is as follows:

Instagram: Click HERE.

Facebook: Click HERE.

Episodes of VIRTUAL HALSTON can be found on YouTube HERE.

Julie's pronouns are She/Her

Julie's future projects include:

The filming of a popular television series on a popular cable network and potential future life for Julie Halston: DECLASSIFIED!

Julie Halston was styled by Nathan Johnson.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

