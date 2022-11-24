Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Four - The Troubadour

Betty Buckley - The Troubadour

There is this woman. She's just a woman... a Texas gal who loves Texas Terra and Texas sunsets, her Texas Mama and her Texas critters. She's got a smile that puts the sunshine to shame and a lovely lilt in her warm, ever-so-slightly Texas-accented voice. She is devoted to her friends and family, and her eyes sparkle when she talks about them and, if you're lucky, you might get to be in a room when she throws her head back and laughs, which is something else that she loves to do. She's just a woman, a woman with a heart as big as the Texas sky.

She is also just one of the greatest storytellers the world has ever known.

Her name is Betty Buckley.

Betty Buckley has conquered show business. She is a bonafide Broadway legend with important roles on her roster and a slew of awards, including that shiny silver medallion named after Antoinette Perry. Betty has made her mark in iconic films, both commercial and independent, and she is one of the most beloved TV moms in the history of the art form. Betty has left her inimitable stamp on the industry in many ways, and continues to do so, even as these words are being written, and one of the corridors of the business where Betty's artistry is most prominent is the one where her storytelling is that of the most confidential nature - in the nightclubs of New York, where intimate audiences can see the magic up close and personal.

Well-known and well-loved for her unique singing voice, Betty Buckley has spent her entire life raising that famous voice in song. But it isn't just the quality of the music that makes a Betty Buckley show special, it is the depth to which she is willing to go in order to present the musical tales to her audience. No mere crooner of words and notes written by composers and lyricists is Betty Buckley; this is a singer, an actor, a storyteller, an empath who feels every one of those words and notes and who brings them to life for her audience. Attending a Betty Buckley music show is akin to being taken on a journey through the minds of the writers and through the hearts of the characters. In one ninety-minute club act, audiences can plan on experiencing every emotion from the most mischievous of laughs to the most heartwrenching of sighs. Betty delivers every ounce of intention unto her audience, whether singing other peoples' words or using her own to tell the tales of her life, and she is never content to do anything other than leave it all on the stage. Her every choice is one made in service of the story, as she immerses herself in the experience of each song and then rises up into the light like a diver coming up for air, only to take a breath and dive back in. Betty Buckley gives her all to her shows, to the stories, and to her audience, as only the most gifted of Troubadours can (and would) do.

Betty Buckley has come to tell stories. Everyone gather 'round and be grateful.

Read the Broadway World Cabaret review of a Betty Buckley show HERE.

Betty's online presence is as follows:

Website: Click HERE.

Instagram: Click HERE.

Facebook: Click HERE and HERE.

Twitter: Click HERE.

Betty's pronouns are She/Her

Betty's future projects include:

Lorraine Maxwell on "Law & Order: SVU"; Writer/Producer/Narrator of Animated Short Film The Mayfly to be released in 2023; Workshops and Master Classes for The T. Schreiber Studio; Betty Buckley Sings Stephen Sondheim online where music is sold.

Betty Buckley's makeup artist is Evy Drew.

Betty Buckley was photographed in her suite at the Carlyle, just before a performance downstairs at Café Carlyle.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.