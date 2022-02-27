Photo Flash: February 15th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Stewart Green
Mosher N Co. keep Birdland Theater jumping and Stewart Green keeps Broadway World watching.
Here at BroadwayWorld Cabaret, we have a weekly tradition of sharing photos from the most recent episode of the live variety show, THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER. Susie's fans appreciate the posts, as well as her madcap adventures. Due to a glitch in the transferrable of the photos from photographer Stewart Green, we missed our chance to run the photos from February 15th. They were too good not to display, even if they are a week late. Check back tomorrow for Mr. Green's photos from February 22nd; in the meantime, please enjoy these photos of Susie Mosher and her lineup.
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - Sean Harkness made a guest appearance with The Lineup this week.
