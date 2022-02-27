Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: February 15th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Stewart Green

Mosher N Co. keep Birdland Theater jumping and Stewart Green keeps Broadway World watching.

Feb. 27, 2022  

Photo Flash: February 15th Installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Stewart Green Here at BroadwayWorld Cabaret, we have a weekly tradition of sharing photos from the most recent episode of the live variety show, THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER. Susie's fans appreciate the posts, as well as her madcap adventures. Due to a glitch in the transferrable of the photos from photographer Stewart Green, we missed our chance to run the photos from February 15th. They were too good not to display, even if they are a week late. Check back tomorrow for Mr. Green's photos from February 22nd; in the meantime, please enjoy these photos of Susie Mosher and her lineup.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie and Michael Kirk Lane clearly adore one another.

Lindsay Lavin comes to the party.

Susie is a big supporter of The Drinkwater Brothers, always welcome at The Lineup.

Erin Maguire has Susie's attention.

Matt Baker is part of Susie's Birdland family.

Susie is a big Marissa Licata fan.

Melissa Driscol arrives ready to go.

Miss Maybell is Lauren Sansaricq with Charlie Judkins and Brian Nalepka

Karen Mack and Elliot Roth get Susie excited.

Clint de Ganon draws...
and Susie announces...
the winner of the mousepad!
Brad Simmons

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - Sean Harkness made a guest appearance with The Lineup this week.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.



