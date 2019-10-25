Photo Flash: Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young Headline At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented "American Idol" success stories Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, who performed "DnA - The Music That Makes Us" on Monday, October 21.

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young brought "DnA - The Music That Makes Us," an intimate evening of music highlighting the songs of the past, present, and future that have and still are molding them into the entertainers they were born to be. Included were hits from pop and Broadway, performed by a Southern belle and a Mountain man. Dylan Glatthorn was musical director of the concert.

The weekly Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place on the historic stage, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





