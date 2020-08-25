Photo Flash: Club Cumming Brings Artists Together With THE ANATOMY LESSON Outdoors

The event is socially distanced and outdoors with masks required.

The Anatomy Lesson: Outdoors returns to the outdoor expanse of East 6th Street this summer as Club Cumming successfully navigates bringing artists together in a safe way. Club Cumming, known for its programming throughout the city, has remounted its weekly "Anatomy Lesson" with COVID-19 friendly precautions to provide a safe space for artists to drink, draw, and enjoy. Led by illustrator, creator and host A.E. Kieran, the event is back in the cafe seating section outdoors at Club Cumming. Outdoors in the open air. Socially Distanced. Masks required.

Club Cumming will be open serving to go cocktails, and the restrooms are available to artists participating in the event. The Anatomy Lesson: Outdoors has a $10 cover charge, which pays the model and also buys your first cum and go cocktail from the dashing bartender, Andy Sinks. There is limited space - first come, first serve - and the top drawing of the evening will receive an amazing prize. Artists of all styles and skill levels are welcome. Be sure to bring your own art supplies, as for sanitary reasons Club Cumming cannot provide the supply bag for borrowing materials at this time. In the event of a downpour, the event will make a decision to postpone by 3 pm the day of.

For more informatin, visit https://clubcummingnyc.com/ or on social media @clubcumming

