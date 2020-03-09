Photo Coverage: Steve Tyrell Returns to Table 26

There has never been a "menu special" more special than the one that Table 26 served up last night. Steve Tyrell one of the most celebrated crooners of American Songbook standards returned to Eddie & Ozzies popular restaurant and brought the excitement, glamour, and great music that used to reign in the legendary Royal Room back to the Palm Beach area. The food at Table 26 has some secret ingredients that stimulate the palate and Steve Tyrell possesses the melodic secret ingredients that stimulate your musical palate. It's that combination of exceptional melody, harmony, rhythm, and his vocal expression that make the songs of the great American composers and lyricists come to life.

The temporary configuration of the restaurant for Tyrell's engagement harked back to the ambience of the golden age of nightclubs, and there was even a great "warm up" act to start the evening off. Local celebrity performers and Legend Radio hosts Jill and Rich Switzer got the music started with their perky personalities and expert musicianship and set the tone for the main event. The audience comprised a who's who in Palm Beach. Spotted at ringside cheering Steve was "The Old Jock" Dick Robinson who keeps The Great American Songbook playing world-wide on his radio stations and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross. Steve Tyrell's March 8-11th engagement at Table 26 is sold out.

Steve Tyrell is a Texas-born American jazz musician, who moved to New York City at the age of 18, where he was made head of A&R and promotion at Scepter Records. He was only 19 years old when he first began producing with music legends Burt Bacharach and Hal David. He has spent four decades as a songwriter, producer and performer, lending his musical expertise to over 40 films and countless television projects such as "Father of the Bride" and "Mystic Pizza". Other noted achievements include contributions to the Dion Warwick hits "Look of Love" and "Alfie", as well as winning the 1969 Oscar for Best Original Song for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head" as featured in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Since the end of the 1990s, he has made several albums based on jazz, holiday, and Disney standards. In 2005, after the passing of Bobby Short, Tyrell was asked by New York City's Café Carlyle to take over their Holiday Season of November and December.

As an artist, all 7 of his American Standards albums have achieved Top 5 status on Billboard's Jazz charts and his first album, A New Standard, was among the best-selling jazz albums for over 5 years. In May 2011, he recorded a live performance DVD at The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston Texas. He is currently the host of a jazz music radio program that airs weekdays on KKJZ in Los Angeles.

