Last Night at Feinstein's 54 Below, Lisa Howard was "The Belle Of The Ball" and did a show unlike anything "I" had ever seen.

The conceit was absolute insanity, full of holiday joy and perfect musical choices, fitting the beauty and her enormous talents like Cinderella fit into that slipper. But it was a REAL show, with plenty of visuals to make us laugh and warm our hearts.

It didn't take long to find out that her management team had reached out to Director Richard Jay-Alexander and his longtime assistant, Nellie Beavers, to help bring the Broadway favorite back to the famed nightclub's stage after such a long absence. After all, Ms. Howard is the mother of two young boys and waited out the pandemic, so it had been awhile and I learned that she will soon be heading out to the WICKED tour, until August, as Madame Morrible.

Lisa owned the room from the moment she entered it and it never stopped being so. Her musical prowess and acumen are awe inspiring and the terrific band, led by Michael Shaieb, delivered so many different vibes and sounds, probably because Shaieb and Brett Lord delivered her newly released Christmas album, "The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year." But this was no Christmas Concert, this was an emotional musical ride and brilliant storytelling where "Lisa" becomes "Holly" and takes us on the craziest of rides in a totally made up fantasy amalgam of holiday movies, which she names: LISA'S HALLMARK CHRISTMAS MOVIE OF A LIFETIME, The Musical, and, yes, it was brilliant! The show we bought tickets to and walked into was: LISA HOWARD, WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME.

You can see what went on here and the evening from top to bottom, was "first-rate" and "top-notch."

I must also mention the musicians, bassist Alden Terry, drummer/percussionist Sean McDaniel, guitarist Michael Aarons and two vivacious and angel voiced backup girls, Madison Deadman and Madelaine Vandenberg, both CCM alumni.

I'm sure we haven't seen the last of this, which could surely become an annual event. This is the perfect holiday show - EVERYTHING thrown into Santa's satchel and laid out for us to behold.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff