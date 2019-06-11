Photo Coverage: Cady Huffman as MISS PEGGY LEE at Green Room 42

Jun. 11, 2019  

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - presented the premiere of Tony Award winner Cady Huffman in Miss Peggy Lee: In Her Own Words and Music for two performances only, Monday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 12.

In a brand-new show long-time collaborators Cady Huffman and Will Nunziata lovingly bring to life Miss Lee's extraordinary journey from her humble beginnings as Norma Deloris Egstrom of Jamestown, North Dakota to becoming one of the biggest stars the music world has ever seen.

Backed by a swinging four-piece band led by musical director Eugene Gwozdz, songs include "Fever," "I Love Being Here With You," "I Don't Know Enough About You," "It's A Good Day," "Here's To You," and many more.

Photo Credit: Will Nunziata

Cady Huffman in Miss Peggy Lee

Cady Huffman

Cady Huffman

Cady Huffman

Cady Huffman

Cady Huffman



