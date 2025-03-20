Phoenix Best and Emily Kristen Morris Join THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present The Leading Lady Club on March 22nd, 2025 at 9:30 PM to celebrate Women's History Month. The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond.

Join this cast of talented female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The cast includes Ari Afsar (Hamilton), Allison Bailey (Wicked), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple), Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton), Adrianna Hicks (Six, Some Like It Hot) Catherine Luckenbach, Caitlin McNeilage, Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked National Tour), Talia Sulla, Shira Zionce, “Search for the Next Leading Lady Contest” winner Christine Sta Ana and more stars to be announced.

The show will be Music Directed by Nissa Kahle and Produced and Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

