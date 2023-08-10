Patina Miller to Perform at Café Carlyle in October

Don't miss the incredible Broadway star Patina Miller as she takes the stage at Café Carlyle from October 11-14.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Tony and Grammy Award winner Patina Miller is set to captivate audiences with a limited engagement at Café Carlyle from October 11 to 14, featuring three performances on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Titled "An Evening With Patina," the show promises a night full of extraordinary talent by the brilliant entertainment veteran. 

 

Patina Miller has made her mark across various platforms, garnering widespread acclaim for her roles on stage and screen. Currently starring as Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas in the critically-lauded STARZ Original series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," Patina's exceptional talent continues to shine brightly. Last summer, she marked her triumphant return to Broadway in the smash-hit revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s 1987 musical, "Into The Woods," receiving rave reviews for her role as the Witch and garnering her a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. This reprisal came after her earlier portrayal of the character during a Hollywood Bowl production of the same musical in 2019.

 

Her Tony Award-winning performance in "Pippin" solidified her place as a Broadway icon, and she continues to leave an indelible impression on audiences through her roles in television and film, including "Madam Secretary," "Mercy Street," "Word Party," "The Hunger Games" series and "The Many Saints of Newark."

 

Tickets are available online via Tock; General Seating on Wednesday and Thursday is $115 per person, Premium Seating is $165 per person and Bar Seating is $85 per person. On Saturday, General Seating is $140 per person, Premium Seating is $190 per person and Bar Seating is $95 per person.

 

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

 

For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.

 

About Café Carlyle:  

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.  

 

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel: 

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan’s sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper.  Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling’s at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel’s Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle 




