Path Fund Presents This Is The Time Benefit Concert Next Month

Amanda Swickle and The Path Fund Inc. are pleased to announce the performers that will appear at THIS IS THE TIME: A Benefit Concert featuring the music of Billy Joel. The event will feature some of the most talented young performers of the next generation.

THIS IS THE TIME is on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42. Having been a part of the annual Rockers On Broadway concert series, Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour) was inspired to create an "all kids" Rockers-type event to support the arts community. She approached the The PATH Fund, Inc. team who hopped on board thrilled at the opportunity to mentor and work with these amazing young artists from around the country.

"I wanted find a way to give back to the arts community and produce a night of great Rock & Roll music with talented and likeminded kids. I love what The PATH Fund stands for, so they are the ideal choice for a beneficiary", says Swickle.

The performers include:

Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour); Sway Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, HBO's Succession); Fallyn, Isabelle 'Zabel' Gottfried; Marquise Neal (Kinky Boots), Bella Retter; Matteo Russo; Myles Santiago; Sylvia Smith; and Anika, Amaya (Annie, The King & I), and Adriana (The King & I) Braganza.

The creative team is led by director Donnie Kehr; Executive Producers Amanda Swickle, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr; with music supervision by Henry Aronson.

"We are so honored that these young performers want to give their time and talent to our cause", says Gardner. "Their commitment to the community is impressive and inspirational." adds Kehr.

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. In times of great need we have allied ourselves and supported notable causes including Disaster Relief, Racial Injustice and Community Need.

Tickets range from $40- $85 including a $10 food and beverage fee that comes off of the check. Tickets are on sale now at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com and a thepathfund.org.