BFA OR BUST To Perform At The Reverie Room

The Reverie Room will present BFA OR BUST at its Upper West Side venue in New York City. The evening will bring together performers without BFA degrees who will revisit past roles in a one-night concert presentation examining alternative paths within the musical theatre industry.

The event is directed by Ella Bianchi, with music direction by Halle Mitchell and stage management by Julianna Medina. The program centers on performers sharing work from across their careers, highlighting a range of professional experiences outside traditional conservatory training.

The cast includes Brett Vance, Elise Jeannine, Ellie Wood, Iliyana Kaschor, Jennifer Crews, Josiah D. Jennings, Kara Paulsen, Juliana Padilla, Liz Lester, Luke Enda McIntyre, and Quinlan Welch.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $25, with a $10 bodega minimum for in-person attendees. A livestream option will also be available for purchase. The Reverie Room is located at 163 West 72nd Street in New York City.