Photos: Kate Shindle, Jelani Remy and More Celebrate The Holidays At JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY

As Jim Caruso’s Cast Party heads into the holiday season, Birdland has welcomed sold-out audiences and a rotating lineup of guest artists over the past several weeks. Check out photos from the shows.

The late-night concert series featured performances spanning musical theater, jazz, pop, and country, with artists joining Caruso and the Cast Party band onstage throughout the evenings.

The performances took place at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City and continued the series’ long-standing tradition of surprise guest appearances and genre-crossing programming.

Performers of late include Cassie Donegan, 2025 Miss America, Kate Shindle, Jelani Remy, Francesca Mehrotra, Tedd Firth and Adrian Galante, Jim Caruso with the Cast Party crew, Andrew MacPhail, Ryan Thompson, Carly Ozard, Devon Sandridge, Jonathan Arons, Joan Crowe, Grant Tucker, James Worsey, and Eddie Kan, Sean Hodges and Algonzo, Susan Mack, Lucas Beltran, Harrison Singer and Hannah Celeste, Algonzo, Aviva, Isaac Knox, Adrian Galante and Gabrielle Stravelli, Kate Del, Nick Cesares, Emma Smith, Quinn Mei, Ava Locknar, Victoria Shaw, Debbie Wileman, Bryce Edwards, Nicole Zuraitis, and Hyeonseon Beck.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey