Photos: Kate Shindle, Jelani Remy and More Celebrate The Holidays At JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY

The long-running weekly concert series continues to draw sold-out crowds and a wide range of guest performers.

By: Dec. 17, 2025

As Jim Caruso’s Cast Party heads into the holiday season, Birdland has welcomed sold-out audiences and a rotating lineup of guest artists over the past several weeks. Check out photos from the shows.

The late-night concert series featured performances spanning musical theater, jazz, pop, and country, with artists joining Caruso and the Cast Party band onstage throughout the evenings.

The performances took place at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City and continued the series’ long-standing tradition of surprise guest appearances and genre-crossing programming.

Performers of late include Cassie Donegan, 2025 Miss America, Kate Shindle, Jelani Remy, Francesca Mehrotra, Tedd Firth and Adrian Galante, Jim Caruso with the Cast Party crew, Andrew MacPhail, Ryan Thompson, Carly Ozard, Devon Sandridge, Jonathan Arons, Joan Crowe, Grant Tucker, James Worsey, and Eddie Kan, Sean Hodges and Algonzo, Susan Mack, Lucas Beltran, Harrison Singer and Hannah Celeste, Algonzo, Aviva, Isaac Knox, Adrian Galante and Gabrielle Stravelli, Kate Del, Nick Cesares, Emma Smith, Quinn Mei, Ava Locknar, Victoria Shaw, Debbie Wileman, Bryce Edwards, Nicole Zuraitis, and Hyeonseon Beck.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Cassie Donegan, 2025 Miss America
Cassie Donegan, 2025 Miss America

Kate Shindle
Kate Shindle

Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy

Francesca Mehrotra
Francesca Mehrotra

Tedd Firth, Andrian Galante
Tedd Firth, Andrian Galante

Jim Caruso and the Cast Party Crew
Jim Caruso and the Cast Party Crew

Andrew MacPhail
Andrew MacPhail

Ryan Thompson
Ryan Thompson

Carly Ozard
Carly Ozard

Devon Sandridge
Devon Sandridge

Jonathan Arons
Jonathan Arons

Joan Crowe
Joan Crowe

Grant Tucker, James Worsey, Eddie Kan
Grant Tucker, James Worsey, Eddie Kan

Sean Hodges, Algonzo
Sean Hodges, Algonzo

Susan Mack
Susan Mack

Lucas Beltran
Lucas Beltran

Harrison Singer, Hannah Celeste
Harrison Singer, Hannah Celeste

Algonzo
Algonzo

Aviva
Aviva

Isaac Knox
Isaac Knox

Adrian Galante, Gabrielle Stravelli
Adrian Galante, Gabrielle Stravelli

Kate Del
Kate Del

Nick Cesares
Nick Cesares

Emma Smith
Emma Smith

Quinn Mei
Quinn Mei

Ava Locknar
Ava Locknar

Victoria Shaw
Victoria Shaw

Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman

Bryce Edwards
Bryce Edwards

Nicole Zuraitis
Nicole Zuraitis

Hyeonseon Beck
Hyeonseon Beck


Videos