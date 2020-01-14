POETRY/CABARET: SMITTEN! Comes to The Green Room 42

In this "variety salon," a multi-genre evening of emotional whiplash, the coffeehouse meets the cabaret as "Poetry/Cabaret" (Time Out NY-recommended) once again brings together poets and performers in a fast-paced night of stimulating variations on a theme. The third episode of the season, "SMITTEN!", our "pre-Valentine's Day recovery show", explores the thrills and chills of loving, longing, and lusting. Host Thomas March and the cast explore these and more, in song, poetry, comedy, and story. Tonight's topical monologue will offer tales of unintentionally erotic candies, hotel romance in Germany, and shopping for underwear in hostile territory. The show will feature poetry from Ariel Francisco, Joseph Legaspi & Ansley Moon; comedy from Calvin Cato & Keira McGill; and music from Liz Bouk & Angela Di Carlo. Kyle Forester will be on keys.

Tickets are available online at: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/wF1AyWbFqgeANlJB5KAn/1581206400000

Tickets can also be purchased at the box office prior to show time.





