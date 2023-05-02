PARADE Cast Set For Broadway Sessions at The Green Room 42 This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down.

May. 02, 2023  

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will return next Thursday night, May 11th, featuring the cast of the Tony nominated Best Revival, Parade!

Broadway Sessions is thrilled to welcome cast members Max Chernin, Florrie Bagel, Tanner Callicutt, Courtnee Carter, Emily DeMartino, Erin Rose Doyle, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Beth Kirkpatrick, Aslynn Maddox, Sophia Manicone, William Michals, Prentiss Mouton and more. The evening will also feature performances by vocalists Tzintli Cerda and Erin Belger.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions .

About Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app.

Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you. To keep up with Ben, follow @BenDoesBroadway and visit www.bencameron.nyc




THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO In 17 Photos Photo
THE GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO In 17 Photos
Gabrielle The Great was back on the Birdland stage last night with Patrick O'Leary and Michael Kanan, and all was right with the world.
Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42 Photo
Allison Griffith and Friends Get Honest in New Show at the Green Room 42
Allison Griffith (Burning Man: the musical) is back at The Green Room 42 and is feeling recklessly honest.  It's been 5 years since her last solo show, and when compared to the basic musical theatre bitch she was last time, things are looking wildly different and the messy weirdo has crafted some chaos this go around. 
Feinsteins In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week Photo
Feinstein's In Carmel To Welcome Brent Marty, Clint Holmes And More To Its Stage This Week
This week, Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel takes you on a journey through the songs of The Carpenters and on a trip from the Moon to New York City.
John Pizzarelli Trio Makes A Truly Iconic New York Moment At Birdland Photo
John Pizzarelli Trio Makes A Truly Iconic New York Moment At Birdland
The John Pizzarelli Trio (with the insanely talented bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson) successfully celebrates Broadway and Hollywood songs at their latest turn at Birdland

