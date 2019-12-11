One-Night Only NYC Debut Of Big Band Musical CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG Rocks The Cutting Room
The one-night only NYC Debut of the new big band musical CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG rocked the Cutting Room last Saturday night Dec. 7th with a sell-out crowd. The iconic music and cabaret venue was filled with theatre and music patrons, industry veterans, producers, directors and investors - all who have been eagerly awaiting the development of this cabaret musical revue.
A presentation of CAAD Partners LLC and The Cutting Room, the show is a production of CAAD PARTNERS LLC. Created by David George (book) with music and lyrics by David George and George Johnsen, and choreography by Billy Blanks, Jr., CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG is a cabaret musical that celebrates the love, romance and acceptance that people find at Christmas time. The 90-minute show in two Acts featured an eight-member cast with the eight-piece big band, The Christmas Ain't A Drag Orchestra performing original rock, blues and jazz music arranged by music director, Bob Malone (composer and keyboardist, John Fogerty). Abbe Sparks and Ric Zivic serve as Executive Producers.
The Back Story
For the last three years, the show's creative team, creator David George and Executive Producers' Abbe Sparks and Ric Zivic, have been developing CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG - The Big Band Musical at The Cutting Room. The goal for 2019 was to create a huge splash in New York with a one-night only packed house performance. Investors, producers and directors from the theatre and music community and television, cable and streaming services have been waiting to see the production in its entirety as they have been at the 2017 reading and the 2018 musical showcase-all at The Cutting Room.
The Synopsis
Inspired by the big band era, CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG tells the tale of four lonely individuals whose lives intersect at a nightclub on Christmas Eve. Brad has lost love and is eager to find it. Holly is always looking for love but never seems to hold on to it. Trish has walled herself away from love. And, Nick is trying to break those walls down. Then there's Benedict, the owner of the club - a bah humbug kinda' guy. In the end, love conquers all! They discover love and the magic of the holiday - proving Christmas should never be a Drag!
Themes
CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG is laced with underlying messages that touch on current societal issues affecting the nation and the world. The underlying theme of the rock musical revue is Acceptance. Additional Themes and Sub-Themes include gender equality; diversity; single motherhood; Christmas magic; holiday Season; LGBTQ, Love & Romance
The Cast
Billy Blanks, Jr................................. ....................................Holly Dei
John Carlin*.........................................................................Benedict Deveaux
Jessie Fahay*......................................................................Trish
Marc Scrivo*.................................. .......................................Nick Love
Zachary Owen Turner*............................................................Brad Sergeant
Abdiel Jacobsen*..................................................................Dragette #1/Dance Captain
Shannon Conley*..................................................................Dragette #2
Alyson Faith.........................................................................Dragette #3
"*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, [Producer], and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States."
The Christmas Ain't A Drag Orchestra
David George (Guitar); Ron Negro (Drums); Ryan Berg (Upright Bass); Luke Williams (Keys/assist Mectorusical Dir); Evan Kremin (Saxophone) Matthew McDonald (Trombone); Adam Liebreich-Johnsen (Bass Trombone) and Clynt Yerkes (Trumpet)
The Creative Team
Created by David George
Music & Lyrics by David George and George Johnsen
Executive Producers: Abbe Sparks and Ric Zivic
Music Director: Bob Malone
Choreographer: Billy Blanks, Jr.
Associate Producer: Philip Thomas
The Crew
Tayler Frelot* (Stage Manager); Eric Shoji (Assistant Stage Manager); Brooke Burling (Set Design); Gerard Hoffmann (Lead FOH Engineer/Cutting Room); William Giraldo (Lighting); Katelyn Galloway (Make-up for Holly Dei) and Jeanne Moore (Make-up for Cast)
"*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, [Producer], and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States."
