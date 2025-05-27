 Norman Lasiter Will Perform Four Encore Shows of GRAY PRIDE at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DON’T TELL MAMA will present Norman Lasiter in “Gray Pride” on July 10th at 7pm, July 12th at 5pm, July 17th at 7pm, and July 19th at 5pm. After the thrilling and highly praised Manhattan debut of Norman Lasiter’s “Gray Pride” last November, he returns to Don’t Tell Mama for four additional exciting performances. Joining him once again will be his long-time musical director, Christopher Marlowe, with whom he has collaborated for 30 years. Over the past five years, Norman has built a devoted following and this is your chance to experience his unforgettable performance. Through a mix of witty and heartfelt songs and stories, Norman takes you on a deeply personal journey as an older, out, and proud gay man. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness a show that has resonated with so many. Reserve now for a night full of laughter, reflection and inspiration.

Norman’s voice and performances have been described as “lush vocals, riveting programming and crisp wit,” “silken tones, impeccable diction and total investment in his lyrics” (Cabaret Scenes); and "effective storytelling with first-rate musicianship," “substantial dramatic talent” (On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez).

Norman’s renowned music director, writer, arranger, and pianist, Christopher Marlowe, is the recipient of the MAC Award for 1996 Music Director of the Year and Backstage’s BISTRO Award and the MAC Award for 1996 Recording of the Year for his acclaimed collaboration with the late, great singer Nancy LaMott.

Norman Lasiter in “Gray Pride” plays Don’t Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street) on July 10th at 7pm, July 12th at 5pm, July 17th at 7pm, and July 19th at 5pm. There is a $20 cover charge (CASH ONLY) and $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) with a food menu available. Reservations and information are available online.

