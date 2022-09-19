New York Theatre Barn Will Present The Musicals De Mañana At 54 Below In Celebration Of Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, New York Theatre Barn will present The Musicals de Mañana, a concert featuring songs from some of the most thrilling and influential Latiné musical theatre writers on the rise. The live and in-person concert will be presented at 54 Below (254 W. 54th St., NYC) on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at 9:30PM. The concert will also be streamed live.

New York Theatre Barn is proud to make space to lift up original culture shifting musicals written by, for, and about Latiné peoples and cultures. Understanding that "Latiné" is not a monolith, this concert explores the eclectic stories and sounds from musical theatre storytellers of diverse Hispanic backgrounds, including: Maria Torres (Sol of El Barrio, Swing, On Your Feet, In the Heights, Enchanted), Jaime Lozano (El Otro Oz, Songs by an Immigrant, Frida), Melis Aker (Azul), Jacinta Clusellas (Azul), Tatiana Pandiani (Azul), Julio Hanson (Negra), Celeste Moreno (The Legend of La Llorona), Nevada Lozano (Ramona), Guillermo Mendez M. (Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale), Guadalupe Sandoval (Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale), Javier Vilalta (English lyrics for Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale) and more.

Purchase tickets here. Patrons will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination, along with a government-issued photo ID. Héctor Flores Jr. and Kimberly Lara are the Line Producers for New York Theatre Barn. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.