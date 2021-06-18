Mykal Kilgore Will Perform Next Week as Part of the Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continues on Saturday, June 26 at 7pm with the Broadway performer and rising R&B star Mykal Kilgore. This performance is co-produced with Joe's Pub, a program of the Public Theater and an independent, non-profit music venue dedicated to supporting performing artists at every stage of their careers.

Entry to this event is now open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis for all audience members who present digital or physical proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or an immediately recent negative COVID-19 test, along with government issued photo ID. Advance ticket registration is no longer required. Please arrive at the park no earlier than 5:30pm when doors open.

In line with newly expanded city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will host approximately 2,000 vaccinated or negative-tested audience members live at each performance. Vaccinated audience members will be offered open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn with ample space to distance from others at their own discretion. Attendees may remove masks at their own discretion once within the fully vaccinated areas of the lawn. Vaccinated attendees may either bring their own picnic blanket or sit in the chairs provided by Bryant Park. Attendees presenting a negative COVID-19 test will be seated in a separate, socially-distanced section with masks required. Food and beverage is available for purchase from vendors in the park before taking a seat on the lawn. All event attendees are invited to bring food and drink.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for the on-site events will be provided by Amazon.

For a selection of high-resolution images from the current and previous Bryant Park Picnic Performances seasons, please visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly changes in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

Mykal Kilgore's artistry cuts through traditional barriers and represents the hope of gospel, the soul of R&B, and the vulnerability of country. His debut release, A Man Born Black, which earned him an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding New Artist, is an exploration of faith, loss, the stumble and spills on the way to maturity, and the beauty of hope and love. A born and raised Floridian, Kilgore moved to Nashville, TN, as a hopeful singer and songwriter after attending Florida State University. Also known for making bold political expressions, he became a viral sensation for his gospel-themed song "Reclaiming My Time," based on the statement made popular by famed Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The video garnered over 10 million views in one week and landed him an appearance with the legislator on ABC's The View. With the release of A Man Born Black, Kilgore is now stepping into the forefront to share his unique perspective with the world. His multi-octave ability is powerful and elegant - and stretches across music genres, while his lyrics color the outlines of each of our personal experiences. His instrument is guaranteed to educate, entertain and elevate the lives of all who have the luxury of experiencing his unmatched sound.